PowerMizzou - Mizzou shut out in series finale against Auburn

While the Mizzou softball team was able to take the first two games in its weekend series, it was the visiting Tigers that won the series finale on Sunday. Auburn defeated Missouri 3-0 to spoil a potential sweep.

Mizzou’s Jordan Weber and Auburn’s Shelby Lowe started for the second time this weekend, resulting in another strong pitching performance. Friday, Weber struck out a career-high 13 batters. She fanned three Sunday and held Auburn scoreless until the sixth inning, but it wasn’t enough. Weber’s record fell to 7-2 on the year.

The visiting Tigers would get into scoring position in the sixth inning by putting batters on second and third base. Tyler King then doubled into center field, bringing in Kaylee Horton and Makayla Packer, who had reached base after being hit by a pitch, to start the scoring. Weber’s day was over after that, with coach Larissa Anderson turning to the bullpen and Emma Nichols.

“I thought Jordan threw well enough to win,” Anderson said of Weber’s performance. “It’s just real tough to win when you're not scoring any runs.”