PowerMizzou - Mizzou shut out in series finale against Auburn

Mizzou shut out in series finale against Auburn
While the Mizzou softball team was able to take the first two games in its weekend series, it was the visiting Tigers that won the series finale on Sunday. Auburn defeated Missouri 3-0 to spoil a potential sweep.
Mizzou’s Jordan Weber and Auburn’s Shelby Lowe started for the second time this weekend, resulting in another strong pitching performance. Friday, Weber struck out a career-high 13 batters. She fanned three Sunday and held Auburn scoreless until the sixth inning, but it wasn’t enough. Weber’s record fell to 7-2 on the year.
The visiting Tigers would get into scoring position in the sixth inning by putting batters on second and third base. Tyler King then doubled into center field, bringing in Kaylee Horton and Makayla Packer, who had reached base after being hit by a pitch, to start the scoring. Weber’s day was over after that, with coach Larissa Anderson turning to the bullpen and Emma Nichols.
“I thought Jordan threw well enough to win,” Anderson said of Weber’s performance. “It’s just real tough to win when you're not scoring any runs.”
Lowe saw to it that Missouri could never get a runner across home plate. Lowe pitched a complete seven-inning shutout, allowing just five hits and striking out 11 batters. The win improved her to 8-2 on the year.
“We saw her for 14 innings throughout the two games, and I just felt like we really didn’t get in a rhythm,” Anderson said. “She kept us off balanced. I thought they called an unbelievable game, she threw a great game.”
Jenna Laird, Cassidy Chaumont, Kendyll Bailey and Abby George were all able to get hits against Lowe but Mizzou could never bring anyone home. The lack of offense frustrated Anderson.
“We were able to score and manufacture some runs Friday and Saturday, but today it really hurt us,” she said.
Auburn put up one more run as Makenna Dowell singled to second base in the seventh inning, bringing home King. The three-run lead would hold, giving Mizzou its first home loss of the season. The Tigers are now 24-7 on the year and 3-3 in SEC play. Despite Sunday’s loss, this did mark the team’s first series win over a conference foe this season.
“I just felt like we didn’t compete at the same level today, and that’s what I’m most disappointed about, so that's the difference I want to see moving forward,” said Anderson.
Mizzou will have a quick turnaround as it travels to play the St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.