Mizzou softball beats Missouri State, survives another day

Missouri extended its softball season. by at least one more day with a 2-0 win over Missouri State Saturday night.

The Tigers got off to a hot start offensively with Jenna Laird hitting a triple to lead off the game. The next batter, Brooke Wilmes, drove her in with a single to left. Then, in the second inning, Kara Daly hit her 13th home run of the season with an opposite field shot.

This was all the offense Mizzou needed as starting pitcher Laurin Krings was once again dominant.

Krings pitched a complete game for the second day in a row, striking out 11. In the two games combined versus Missouri State, she pitched 14 innings, allowing 1 run with a total of 23 strikeouts.

“I felt my control was really good and my changeup complemented it,” Krings said.