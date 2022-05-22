Mizzou softball beats Missouri State, survives another day
Missouri extended its softball season. by at least one more day with a 2-0 win over Missouri State Saturday night.
The Tigers got off to a hot start offensively with Jenna Laird hitting a triple to lead off the game. The next batter, Brooke Wilmes, drove her in with a single to left. Then, in the second inning, Kara Daly hit her 13th home run of the season with an opposite field shot.
This was all the offense Mizzou needed as starting pitcher Laurin Krings was once again dominant.
Krings pitched a complete game for the second day in a row, striking out 11. In the two games combined versus Missouri State, she pitched 14 innings, allowing 1 run with a total of 23 strikeouts.
“I felt my control was really good and my changeup complemented it,” Krings said.
Sunday, Missouri will have a rematch against Arizona. The Wildcats beat the Tigers 2-0 earlier Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. Missouri will have to beat Arizona twice to advance to the super regional.
Head coach Larissa Anderson said her team needs to find a way to generate more offense this time around.
“It’s hard to throw shutouts and it puts a lot of pressure on the pitcher when you aren’t scoring,” Anderson said.
When asked about her plan for pitching tomorrow, Anderson said, “we are going to focus on game one. and anything can happen in game two.”
