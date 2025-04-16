Mizzou softball cruises to mid-week win

The Missouri Tigers put up multiple runs in four separate innings on the way to a 10-2, six-inning win against SIU-Edwardsville at Mizzou Softball Stadium on Tuesday.

Behind a complete game from Taylor Pannell, the Tigers scored two runs in the first, two more in the second, two in the fifth, then four in the sixth to end the game early.

In the first, Taylor Ebbs grounded out to score Claire Cahalan, then Stefania Abruscato singled to score Neveah Watkins.

In the second, Kayley Lenger sent a home run over the centerfield wall, then Ebbs reached on a fielder’s choice to score Cahalan again.

In the fifth, Madison Uptegrove homered to center field to score Julia Crenshaw, who returned to the lineup after missing the Mississippi State series with an injury.

Then in the sixth, Ebbs singled to score Adi Koller, Uptegroe singled to score Abruscato and Jordyn Thurman, then Lenger tripled to center field to score Uptegrove and end the game.

Uptegrove led the Tigers with a 3-for-3 day with a walk, four RBI and two runs scored.

Legner went 3-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored. The pair combined for two home runs and a triple.

Cahalan went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored, while Ebbs went 2-for-4 with three RBI and Abrusctao ended 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.

The Tigers had 13 total hits.

Pannell pitched all six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk, while striking out eight. It was Pannell’s first start since a win against Princeton on March 13.