COLUMBIA 一 Survive and advance is the name of the game and Mizzou did just that on Saturday by defeating and eliminating Indiana and Washington in consecutive games at Mizzou Softball Stadium for the right to play in the NCAA Columbia Regional on Sunday. "We're playing on Sunday. I mean, that's the ultimate goal," Mizzou head coach Larissa Anderson said with a smile. "We went into today saying we're playing two games and we're playing two games tomorrow and I think it's the determination that these players have and the will, grit and pride." "Then, you can take into trusting the process and everything that their coaches said going in today and what they had to do in order to be successful, and they bought in, they believed, they executed and they just trusted it." After losing to Omaha 3-1 on Friday, Missouri played Indiana in the bracket's first win-or-go-home game, with the Tigers getting off to a quick 2-0 first-inning lead before eventually securing a 5-1 win behind a dominant pitching performance from ace pitcher Laurin Krings. She pitched 6.1 innings and recorded two strikeouts and an error. She also allowed four hits and one run. Her stat line doesn't do her justice. She had command of the strike zone all game with 60 of her 86 pitches being strikes. Krings forced nine flyouts and seven groundouts. However, two of the hits she allowed happened in the seventh inning. She gave up a solo home run to right field to designated player Sarah Stone before allowing a single to right field on the next at-bat before being pulled for Taylor Pannell, who recorded the two final outs via strikeout. The decision for Krings to pitch in Game 2 was made by the senior herself. "It's her coming to me and saying, 'You said to me to go as long as I can for as hard as I can, and then when I have nothing left you will come and get me, I still have something left. So, put me back out there and then when I have nothing left, you can come and get me,'" Anderson recalled Kring telling her in the 45 minutes between the Tigers' wins. Much like Game 1, Krings controlled the strike zone with 50 strikes on 77 pitches to go with seven flyouts and a pair of ground outs. She pitched 4.2 innings and allowed six hits and a run. She also had four strikeouts and an error. "One of the best pitching performances (in) two games that I've ever seen out of anybody, especially, against two quality teams," Anderson said proudly.

Advertisement

The games weren't without faults for the Tigers, though. Mizzou struggled running the bases at times just like it did against Omaha. In the first inning versus Indiana, Maddie Gallagher was trying to advance to third base on Abby Hay's grounder to second base and would've been safe had she not overran the third base bag. She got caught trying to return to the base. Later in the fifth inning, Kayley Lenger tried to reach home from second on an Alex Honnold single. She had reached third safely but attempted to score another run and was easily tagged out at the plate. One inning later, Julia Crenshaw was controversially ruled out via obstruction after she tried to reach home from third base. She was called out live and upon review the call was upheld. "When Crenshaw went on that wild pitch, the umpire said that she was out of the three-foot running lane and that's not reviewable," Anderson said. "So, the only thing I could review is possibly hoping for obstruction because I don't even know what obstruction is anymore. So, why not even review it? So I was just kind of flipping a coin hoping that maybe there was obstruction, but that was the reason for that call." In the fifth inning against Washington, Crenshaw was caught in a jam trying to steal second base. Anderson said the poor base running falls on her desire to try and buy the team momentum when the team can't string together a series of good at-bats. "I'm going to say the base running is on me. And when I'm seeing that we're not manufacturing a lot of quality at-bats in a row," Anderson said reflectively. "I felt like I was overly aggressive in some situations, trying to make things happen rather than letting the game 一 and it's kind of like I tell the players 一 let the game come to you." "I had to have a little self-talk to myself. And I talked to my coaches on not letting the game come to me. I'm trying to make something happen to try to create some more momentum because we were not putting multiple quality of bats in a row."