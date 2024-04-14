Missouri entered Sunday looking for its first SEC sweep of the season. But Florida’s Keagan Rothrock had other thoughts. The Gators’ right-hander held the Tigers to just one hits in a 3-1 win to salvage the series finale. It was the third time this year Missouri has won the first two games of a conference series, but the Tigers haven’t been able to break out the brooms just yet. Auburn, LSU and now Florida all managed to salvage a Sunday game to avoid the sweep. The Tigers had won the first two games of this series 6-3 and 5-2.

