Mizzou softball drops series finale to Florida
Missouri entered Sunday looking for its first SEC sweep of the season. But Florida’s Keagan Rothrock had other thoughts. The Gators’ right-hander held the Tigers to just one hits in a 3-1 win to salvage the series finale.
It was the third time this year Missouri has won the first two games of a conference series, but the Tigers haven’t been able to break out the brooms just yet. Auburn, LSU and now Florida all managed to salvage a Sunday game to avoid the sweep. The Tigers had won the first two games of this series 6-3 and 5-2.
The offense for the Gators came from Ava Brown in the form of a two-run second-inning home run. Florida tagged on another run in the top of the fifth to chase Mizzou starter Laurin Krings from the game.
The Tigers picked up their only run of the day without the benefit of a hit. Stefania Abruscato led off the Mizzou 5th being hit by a pick. Pinch runner Danielle Blackstun moved to second on a passed ball and took third on a sacrifice fly from Julia Crenshaw. Abruscato scored on a groundout by Mya Dodge.
Mizzou’s only hit was a Maddie Gallagher fourth inning single. Rothrock moved to 18-6 and lowered her season ERA to 1.99. Krings took the loss to fall to 9-7.
The loss left Mizzou 33-11 overall, 7-8 in the SEC. Florida is now 35-9, 10-5.
Missouri will host SIU-Edwardsville on Wednesday in the last non-conference game of the year. The Tigers have SEC series remaining at Georgia and South Carolina sandwiched around a home series against Mississippi State.
