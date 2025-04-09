Mizzou softball falls to Southern Illinois

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
One bad inning sunk the Tigers once again.
Missouri lost 5-3 to Southern Illinois with the Salukis scoring three runs on one big swing in the fourth.
The Tigers took the initial lead with two runs in the bottom of the third, but Southern Illinois responded with the three-run fourth and the Tigers never got back to a tie.
In the third, Kayley Lenger recorded the game’s first hit on a line drive into left-center field, then Julia Crenshaw sent a hard ground ball down the third-base line for an RBI double.
A Stefania Abruscato fly out put Crenshaw on third, then Taylor Ebbs grounded into an error that allowed Crenshaw to score.
Though Marissa McCann had cruised through the first three innings, collecting five strikeouts and making it through the lineup without allowing a baserunner, her fortunes turned in the fourth.
The Salukis sent a single and a double to left field to put runners on second and third with no outs, but McCann got a fly out to short left and another to short right that kept the runs from scoring. McCann got to two strikes against Emily Williams and seemed to be free of the jam, but Williams sent the 2-2 pitch over the wall and high up the berm in left center to put Southern Illinois in front for good.
After a walk, Missouri coach Larissa Anderson came out to talk with McCann, but it was her second trip to the circle of the frame, meaning she had to bring in Taylor Pannell, who had thrown just a handful of warmup pitches.
In the confusion, Anderson was ejected for an administrative error.
The Tigers did not threaten to tie in the bottom of the fourth, then Pannell allowed a single to center and a triple off the wall in right to put Southern Illinois up 4-2.
The Tigers cut the lead back to one in the bottom of the fifth when Crenshaw sent her 11th home run of the season on a line over the wall in left field. After her 2-for-3 day with a walk, a double, a home run and two RBI, Crenshaw is up to a .390 batting average, a 1.272 on-base plus slugging percentage, 11 home runs, 27 RBI and a .756 slugging percentage.
But the Tigers did not threaten again the rest of the way, while a double followed by a sacrifice bunt and an error allowed Southern Illinois to put up another run in the top of the seventh.
Lenger also had two hits for the Tigers and Abruscato had one of Missouri’s five hits.
McCann ended with three runs allowed on three hits and a walk in 3.2 innings. She struck out five.
Pannell pitched 3.1 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits, while striking out three.
Missouri (20-22) will go on the road to face No. 15 Mississippi State this weekend. The series starts with a 6 p.m. game Friday, then the teams will match up at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
No coaches or players were made available to the media after the game.
