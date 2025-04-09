Mizzou softball falls to Southern Illinois

One bad inning sunk the Tigers once again.

Missouri lost 5-3 to Southern Illinois with the Salukis scoring three runs on one big swing in the fourth.

The Tigers took the initial lead with two runs in the bottom of the third, but Southern Illinois responded with the three-run fourth and the Tigers never got back to a tie.

In the third, Kayley Lenger recorded the game’s first hit on a line drive into left-center field, then Julia Crenshaw sent a hard ground ball down the third-base line for an RBI double.

A Stefania Abruscato fly out put Crenshaw on third, then Taylor Ebbs grounded into an error that allowed Crenshaw to score.

Though Marissa McCann had cruised through the first three innings, collecting five strikeouts and making it through the lineup without allowing a baserunner, her fortunes turned in the fourth.

The Salukis sent a single and a double to left field to put runners on second and third with no outs, but McCann got a fly out to short left and another to short right that kept the runs from scoring. McCann got to two strikes against Emily Williams and seemed to be free of the jam, but Williams sent the 2-2 pitch over the wall and high up the berm in left center to put Southern Illinois in front for good.

After a walk, Missouri coach Larissa Anderson came out to talk with McCann, but it was her second trip to the circle of the frame, meaning she had to bring in Taylor Pannell, who had thrown just a handful of warmup pitches.

In the confusion, Anderson was ejected for an administrative error.

The Tigers did not threaten to tie in the bottom of the fourth, then Pannell allowed a single to center and a triple off the wall in right to put Southern Illinois up 4-2.