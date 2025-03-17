Mizzou softball finishes 5-0 weekend with huge win

The Missouri Tigers hosted their home invitational Thursday through Saturday, winning two games Thursday and two Saturday after their Friday night game had to be rescheduled due to major storms sweeping through Missouri.

Then the Tigers finished the weekend with a 17-0 drubbing of Kansas City on Sunday, extending the Tiger win streak to five, which puts the Tigers over .500 on the season at 16-13.

The Tiger bats were working from the get-go on Sunday as Julia Crenshaw walked and Stefania Abruscato sent a line drive into right-center field to bring her all the way around from first.

Then Taylor Ebbs followed with a triple to right-center field, scoring Abruscato before Kara Daly sent a sacrifice fly to center field to put the Tigers up 3-0.

“Anytime you can put up 17 runs, it’s always extremely impressive,” Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said.

Then the Tigers really got moving with an eight-run second inning, with all eight runs scoring with two outs.

Madison Uptegrove led off with a walk, then Claire Cahalan tried to bunt for a hit and the Kansas City third baseman couldn’t handle the ball, putting runners on the corners before Cahalan stole second.

Crenshaw walked to load the bases, then with two outs, Madison Walker was hit by a pitch to score Uptegrove, Ebbs sent a ground ball through the right side of the infield for two RBI, Daly doubled down the line in left for two RBI, Abby Hay walked and Uptegrove launched a home run to dead center field to put the Tigers ahead 11-0.

“The emphasis, really, since we’ve been home, has been quality at-bats, passing the bat, not trying to do too much,” Anderson said. “You can’t go up there trying to hit a home run every single time. If it’s a good pitch, put a good swing on a good pitch and have a quality at-bat.”

The bats stayed hot in the third as Cahalan and Sophie Smith both walked and moved to second and third on a wild pitch before Walker sent a soft line drive to right-center field for two RBI and Daly sent a home run to just in front of the new Rock M in center field.

“I felt pretty confident today,” Daly said. “Felt like I was seeing the ball really well. Just trying to keep it simple with this pitching, it’s just not trying to do too much. I was just trying to focus on line drives and it worked out that it went over the fence that time.”

The Tigers added two insurance runs in the fourth when Adi Koller singled, Jordyn Thurman doubled, Smith sent a sacrifice fly to center and Nevaeh Watkins singled to score Thurman for her first career hit.

The Tigers were able to get a number of young players into the game in the final two innings.

“Those people that are not in the starting lineup have worked justa s hard, if not harder, than a lot of our players,” Anderson said. “So knowing that they’re going to be called upon at any time, that’s what we talk about with our potential players.”

And while the Mizzou bats were rolling, the Tigers pitchers were cruising. Marissa McCann pitched the first three innings and allowed only one batter on a two-out walk in the first inning, while striking out five batters, all in the first two frames.

“She finished batters,” Anderson said. “That was the big thing that she was focusing on and how do we attack them and how do we be able to really capitalize on the opportunities.”

Taylor Pannell pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits and striking out three batters.

Ebbs and Daly both had two hits, while Abruscato, Watkins, Walker, Koller, Uptegrove and Thurman all had one.