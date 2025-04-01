Mizzou softball goes 1-2 over weekend

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
The Missouri Tigers went to Oxford, Miss., and came away with their second SEC win of the season by beating the No. 19 Rebels in Monday’s finale of a three-game series that began with a doubleheader Sunday.
The Tigers claimed Monday’s game 9-5 after a strong offensive start.
Two walks and a single loaded the bases for the Tigers in the top of the first, then with two outs, Madison Uptegrove was hit by a pitch and Kayley Lenger bunted for a single to bring in a second run.
Then Sophie Smith launched her first career home run, a grand slam to left center, to put the Tigers up 6-0.
The Tigers then added a run in the second when Julia Crenshaw singled then came all the way around to score on a sacrifice bunt followed by a throwing error.
Ole Miss scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the second to cut the lead to 7-5, but the Tigers added two runs in the top of the fifth to create the final margin.
In the fifth, Walker reached on an error and was pinch run for by Abbie Wilhelm, who took second on a wild pitch. Wilhelm moved to third on an Uptegrove single, then scored on a Smith single. Mya Dodge then singled to score Uptegrove.
Smith led the Tigers with a career-best 2-of-3 day with five RBI and a home run. Crenshaw reached base all four times she went to the plate with a single and three walks.
Marissa McCann started in the circle for Missouri, but was removed in the second inning as the Rebels charged back. McCann ended at 1.2 innings, five runs, five hits, one walk and one hit batter allowed, while striking out one batter.
Cierra Harrison came on in relief and pitched the next 3.2 innings scoreless, allowing seven hits, one walk and one hit batter. Harrison struck out two batters while earning the win.
Nathalie Touchet then came in and pitched the final 1.2 innings and allowed just one hit to earn the save. Touchet came in with the bases loaded and the tying run at the plate.
Sunday
The Tigers dropped the series opener that was pushed to Sunday because of poor weather Saturday, 1-0, then dropped Game 2, 5-3.
In Game 1, the lone run came on a single in the third.
Crenshaw and Walker had Missouri’s two hits. Both came in the third in consecutive at-bats.
McCann allowed just one run on seven hits, while striking out four in 5.1 innings, then Taylor Pannell pitched the final .2 innings and allowed a run.
Miali Guachino hurled a shutout for Ole Miss, allowing two hits, two walks and a hit batter, while striking out nine.
In Game 2, the Tigers took the initial lead on a Taylor Ebbs home run to right, but an Ole Miss home run in the bottom of the second and another in the bottom of the third gave the Rebels a 2-1 lead.
Crenshaw then sent the game’s fourth home run to center in the fifth to tie the game, but Ole Miss scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth, one coming on a home run, to take the lead for good at 5-2.
Kara Daly added a seventh-inning home run to left to create the final margin.
The teams combined for six home runs.
Daly went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, while Ebbs was 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI.
The Tigers had eight total hits.
Harrison pitched the first 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk. Pannell pitched the next frame, allowing three runs on two hits and a hit batter, while striking out one. Jayci Kruse hurled the final .2 and allowed one hit, while striking out one.
Up next
Missouri (19-18, 2-7 SEC) will return home to host Missouri State at 5 p.m. Wednesday, then will welcome No. 1 Texas to Mizzou Softball Stadium for a weekend series. Friday’s game will start at 6 p.m., Saturday’s is set for 5 p.m. and Sunday’s first pitch will be at noon.
