Mizzou softball goes 1-2 over weekend

The Missouri Tigers went to Oxford, Miss., and came away with their second SEC win of the season by beating the No. 19 Rebels in Monday’s finale of a three-game series that began with a doubleheader Sunday.

The Tigers claimed Monday’s game 9-5 after a strong offensive start.

Two walks and a single loaded the bases for the Tigers in the top of the first, then with two outs, Madison Uptegrove was hit by a pitch and Kayley Lenger bunted for a single to bring in a second run.

Then Sophie Smith launched her first career home run, a grand slam to left center, to put the Tigers up 6-0.

The Tigers then added a run in the second when Julia Crenshaw singled then came all the way around to score on a sacrifice bunt followed by a throwing error.

Ole Miss scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the second to cut the lead to 7-5, but the Tigers added two runs in the top of the fifth to create the final margin.

In the fifth, Walker reached on an error and was pinch run for by Abbie Wilhelm, who took second on a wild pitch. Wilhelm moved to third on an Uptegrove single, then scored on a Smith single. Mya Dodge then singled to score Uptegrove.

Smith led the Tigers with a career-best 2-of-3 day with five RBI and a home run. Crenshaw reached base all four times she went to the plate with a single and three walks.

Marissa McCann started in the circle for Missouri, but was removed in the second inning as the Rebels charged back. McCann ended at 1.2 innings, five runs, five hits, one walk and one hit batter allowed, while striking out one batter.

Cierra Harrison came on in relief and pitched the next 3.2 innings scoreless, allowing seven hits, one walk and one hit batter. Harrison struck out two batters while earning the win.

Nathalie Touchet then came in and pitched the final 1.2 innings and allowed just one hit to earn the save. Touchet came in with the bases loaded and the tying run at the plate.