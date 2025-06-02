Mizzou softball hires Jake Epstein

The Missouri Tigers have their next hitting coach with Jake Epstein.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Jake Epstein to our Mizzou Softball family,” Missouri softball coach Larissa Anderson said in a press statement. “Jake is one of the most respected hitting minds in the game, and his ability to develop hitters is second to none. He’s been surrounded by some of the greatest minds in sports his entire life. What truly sets him apart is his ability to communicate effectively, his forward-thinking approach to player development and his sharp analytical skills. He brings a level of insight and innovation that will perfectly complement our staff. Beyond that, this is a special homecoming for Jake and his family and we’re excited to have them back in Columbia and part of Mizzou once again.”

Epstein was the Tiger baseball team’s hitting coach in 2019 and two of his hitters were drafted that season in Kameron Misner and Chris Cornelius.

He played baseball for the Tigers in 1997, 1998 and 1999.

Following the 2000 season, Epstein signed with the Anaheim Angels.

Since his most recent tenure in Columbia, Epstein coached at South Carolina and for the past 20-plus years, he served as a full-time hitting instructor with professional and amateur players, while also working as a hitting consultant for the Milwaukee Brewers organization since 2018.

He founded the Epstein Online Hitting Academy and has consulted with multiple Major League Baseball organizations, including the Padres, Giants and Brewers.