PowerMizzou - Mizzou softball sweeps Leathernecks in doubleheader

Following a tough weekend road series against the Georgia Bulldogs, the No. 20-ranked Missouri Tigers returned home for a doubleheader against the Western Illinois Leathernecks out of the Summit League. Mizzou got on the board early in game one and never looked back. The Tigers dominated both games, winning the first 10-0 and the second 6-0. Senior Hatti Moore started off the day right in the bottom of the first inning of the first game of the day, sending a two-run home run over the left field fence. The Tigers added more runs in the next inning. With two runners on first and third, a hit by Abby George allowed Megan Moll to score making it 3-0. The next batter, Brooke Wilmes, had an RBI double deep into right field, which brought in two more Tigers and extended their lead to 5-0. Leathernecks pitcher Maddy Anderson dropped to 3-2 on the year as she gave up six hits and five runs in just a single inning pitched. She was replaced by Abby Carlin. The Tiger pitching was excellent, a welcome sight for a group that struggled over the weekend against Georgia. Freshman Laurin Krings (5-2) pitched a complete game striking out a career high ten batters while only allowing two hits for her fifth win for the season.

