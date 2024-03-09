The Tigers have many players at safety, and there's a good idea of who will make up the rotation. So, going forward, it's about how to divvy up the reps.

Fortunately for the Tigers, they still have a healthy balance of experience and young talent coming back this year alongside new defensive coordinator and safeties coach Corey Batoon .

The safety room lost Blake Baker , who doubled as the safeties coach and defensive coordinator, as well as starting free safety Jaylon Carlies and Tyler Hibbler.

Missouri lost at least one player at every defensive position this offseason but of all the positions, safety probably has the least uncertainty in heading into 2024.

"Yeah, he's really organized. He's really detailed," Charleston said. "That's the biggest thing that I can say about him. He's a big stickler about details. So, I like that a lot. And that's good because I feel like he can help us take the next step to really be elite and dominate at our position and as a defense."

He wants to help everyone nail down every possible detail of everything. That’s something Charleston is liking so far.

"Working on my eyes, my feet, my technique, my ball skills, really everything honestly. And I think that it's good with Coach Batoon because he'll be my third position coach since I've been in college and I think that you can learn new things from every position coach that you've had. You can take some things from each coach."

"(I just want to) get more detailed in my position, like I was saying earlier, get more detailed about the specifics and things like that," Charleston said. "So, I can take that next step. So, that's the main reason why (I came back).

He opted not to. So, he could build upon his solid second season in Columbia, which saw him rack up a career-high 61 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, four pass deflections and a forced fumble last season.

It was very possible the Tigers could've lost their starting free and strong safeties if Joseph Charleston decided he wanted to test the NFL waters.

Marvin Burks was the team's highest-rated signee in the class of 2023, and he started making waves almost instantly when he arrived to spring ball around this time a year ago.

Fast forward a year later, after he recorded 16 tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery in all 13 games in 2023, and he's expected to take over Carlies' old responsibilities at free safety.

Charleston thinks that it will be a seamless transition for Burks because he got some reps at the spot last year and has intangibles to play the position.

"He played it (free safety) last year. He's really athletic, big and fluid," Charleston said. "So last year, I think it was kind of him getting his feet wet and getting a feel of the position and now I think he's become a more mature player. So, I think that has been an easy transition because of how athletic he is, how big he is, how athletic he is and he already has experience at the position."

"Yeah, Marvin. That's my little brother. Like, anytime I'm doing extra work he's right there with me," Daylan Carnell said. "So, Marvin, he's probably going to have the biggest leap in roles. So, Marvin, he's just like Phillip (Roche), (he's) a sponge and he wants to learn. He takes coaching well, and he's going to be real special. He's going to do some big things for us this year, for sure."

Coincidently, Burks has changed over from No. 20 to No. 1, which was the number he wore in high school and that Carlies wore during his Mizzou tenure. But wearing the same number isn't the only similarities that Carnell sees between the pair.

"They're both big, fast and physical," Carnell said. "They can fill in the run, they can play middle field and they've got coverage ability. So, they're versatile players 一 and then just for their size and athletic ability 一 sky is the limit for him (Burks)."

Roche played in 11 games a season ago and racked up nine tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. Much like Burks and Carnell, Roche also has some commonality with a starter from last year’s team in Carnell.

Roche not only plays the STAR behind Carnell but he's also an Indiana native. So, Carnell has also taken him under his wing.

"He's just growing. He's a sponge. He takes coaching real well and just wants to learn to be better," Carnell said. "(A leap forward for Roche) is just continuing to do what he do ... like every day we've been out here he's been better. He looks great out there. He's definitely going to play a role for us this year."

Carnell and Charleston are locked into the STAR and strong safety starting roles, respectively, and Burks may nab the starting free safety spot but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Tre'Vez Johnson get that role.

The former Florida Gator was the Tigers' first safety off of the bench last year and he appeared in all 13 games (started two), recording a career-high 43 tackles and a tackle for loss.

"I think Tre'Vez is going to be really good," Charleston said." He's been working hard. We all work out together in the offseason as a position group with no coaches or anything like that and he's been working extremely hard. So, I think that 'Vez will take that next step too because 'Vez has the potential to be elite."

Including Sidney Williams, who racked up 25 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks a year ago, the Tigers will also bring in three-star signee Jackson Hancock and possibly three-star athletes Austyn Dendy and Jude James in the summer.

Despite losing Carlies, this is one of the deepest position groups on the team, and at the same time one of the position groups with the most potential.