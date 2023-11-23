Mizzou stays hot, lands pledge from JUCO OT Jayven Richardson
Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C. offensive tackle Jayven Richardson was on an official visit with Missouri this past weekend and didn't waste anytime, committing to the Tigers on Thanksgiving.
The 6-foot-7, 305-pound prospect received an offer from Missouri back on September 17th and was evaluated in-person by offensive line coach Brandon Jones during the Tigers' bye week in October.
Richardson chose the Tigers over other notable offers from Auburn, Miss. State, Illinois, Houston, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Purdue, Maryland, Kansas, NC State, Arkansas, and others.
The three-star becomes the 16th total commitment for Missouri in their 2024 class and the third offensive lineman, joining Washington (Mo.) offensive tackle Ryan Jostes and Nevada (Mo.) center Talan Chandler.
Richardson is the No. 11 JUCO prospect in the country, according to Rivals.com and will be a mid-year enrollee for the Tigers.
What it means for Mizzou:
As previously mentioned, with Richardson in the fold, he becomes the third offensive line commitment in the 2024 class. He'll project at offensive tackle along with Washington (Mo.) pledge Ryan Jostes. Talan Chandler, who recently flipped to Missouri from Colorado, projects as either a center or guard.
Missouri has also hosted three-star prospect Caleb Pyfrom, a former Illinois commit, twice for gameday visits this fall for the LSU and Tennessee games. Troy commit Dominic Steward was also in for a visit for the LSU game.
It will be interesting to see if Missouri will take another offensive lineman among the high school ranks. If they do, Pyfrom seems to be the top candidate currently.
=======
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage