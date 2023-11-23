Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C. offensive tackle Jayven Richardson was on an official visit with Missouri this past weekend and didn't waste anytime, committing to the Tigers on Thanksgiving.

The 6-foot-7, 305-pound prospect received an offer from Missouri back on September 17th and was evaluated in-person by offensive line coach Brandon Jones during the Tigers' bye week in October.

Richardson chose the Tigers over other notable offers from Auburn, Miss. State, Illinois, Houston, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Purdue, Maryland, Kansas, NC State, Arkansas, and others.

The three-star becomes the 16th total commitment for Missouri in their 2024 class and the third offensive lineman, joining Washington (Mo.) offensive tackle Ryan Jostes and Nevada (Mo.) center Talan Chandler.

Richardson is the No. 11 JUCO prospect in the country, according to Rivals.com and will be a mid-year enrollee for the Tigers.