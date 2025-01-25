Mizzou stays perfect at home with win on Norm Stewart night

When Dennis Gates entered the locker room after Missouri's loss to Texas on Tuesday, Peyton Marshall told him he already said what he needed to say. Marshall, a freshman center, never played in the game against the Longhorns, but the leadership qualities of Gates lived through the underclassman in that moment. "Peyton Marshall had the loudest voice in that locker room," Gates said Saturday. "He was pretty much talking as if it was me. I credit our team for listening and empowering that young man who sees the game the way that he sees it." Missouri responded in the following days, as the team's practices and film sessions resembled what Marshall embodied in his postgame speech. Not dwelling in their past performance, the Tigers stormed to a 83-75 win against Mississippi on Saturday.

Advertisement

Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates talks with Missouri Tigers center Peyton Marshall (21) against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. (Photo by Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images)

Missouri celebrated its win the same day the school honored legendary Tigers head coach Norm Stewart, who turned 90 years old Monday. Players and staffers wore "Stormin' Norman" shirts pregame and on the bench for the program's most winningest head coach in its history. Gates said his players' willingness to lay everything on the line with physical plays probably impressed Stewart the most during Saturday's victory, leaning into the style of play Stewart preached to his former players. "That's a double-edged question. Norm's never satisfied when I talk to him first of all," Gates laughed after being asked what Stewart liked about the Tigers' win. "He'll pick me apart. Now I'm just telling you." That constructive criticism has bled into Gates' own coaching of his players. Senior guard Tamar Bates found Gates giving every player a healthy balance of accountability and criticism. "He's not going to sugarcoat anything," Bates said. "He's going to let you know what it is, and I feel like that is a reason why he gets the result that he does."

Missouri Tigers head coach Norm Stewart on the sidelines during the 1982 season. (Photo by Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images)

Missouri picked up its 16th win of the season Saturday, moving to 15-0 at home. While Stewart is decades removed from his time coaching the Tigers, his legacy has lived on through the current team and staff. "When it comes down to what we're doing as a program, he is definitely proud of that," Gates said about Stewart. "We get to play on Norm Stewart's court. We get to play in Mizzou Arena, where Norm Stewart has a statue standing right outside. "I think when our fans think of Mizzou basketball, they think of the coaches that have come after Norm, but they think of Norm at the end of the day, and I'm proud to have that friendship with them."