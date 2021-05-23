Mizzou storms into Super Regionals with a no-hitter
After dominating their first two regional games, the only team standing in the way of Mizzou and a Super Regional appearance was the Iowa State Cyclones. The Tigers hadn't yet faced Iowa State this weekend, but had split two games during the season. The road to Oklahoma City will continue for the Tigers as they recorded their third straight shutout victory defeating the Cyclones 5-0.
“Just all the way, just great team effort, so proud of my coaching staff and what we’ve really accomplished here but again we’re not done yet,” Larissa Anderson said.
The Tigers will face the James Madison Dukes, who defeated Tennessee and Liberty twice to win the Knoxville Regional.
Pitching had been outstanding for the Tigers throughout the weekend. Jordan Weber (12-5) made her second appearance of the Regional and threw a no-hitter on 104 pitches and 7 strikeouts. She became the first Tigers to do it in the postseason since Chelsea Thomas tossed six-inning no-no in 2011.
“I kinda was in shock, super excited," Weber said. "I didn’t really know what to think all I saw was Hatti running at me and like just the excitement and emotion that team gave off was amazing.”
“I am so so proud of this team all the way through from Jordan Weber and our pitching staff, what they’ve done, what they’ve accomplished this weekend,” Anderson said. “I’ve never been a part of anything like that, I mean you give up two hits all weekend long in three unbelievable regional games.”
Weber got all the offensive help she needed in the first inning. Hatti Moore’s RBI double put the Tigers up in their first at-bat. Moore had an excellent weekend going 7-for-9 with 4 RBI’s across the three games.
“I think all of us are really hot right now, I mean our whole lineup is always on top of their game,” Moore said. “It’s nice to have a good weekend at the plate but all in all this is this weekend and hopefully I can bring it next weekend to the next series.”
Back-to-back RBI singles by Abby George and Brooke Wilmes in the second inning made it a 3-0 game. Moore and Wilmes would continue to contribute for the Tigers. Moore scored on a wild pitch by Ellie Sphelhaug making it a four-run game in the top of the 3rd while Wilmes put the icing on the cake with a home run into right field in the top of the 7th.
Game times and ticket information have not yet been announced for next weekend's games. The Tigers are in the Super Regional round for the first time since 2016 and are looking to make their first Women's College World Series since 2011.
