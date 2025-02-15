Mizzou storms out of halftime to beat Georgia

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff - USA TODAY Sports)

The first half was a fantastic, back-and-forth game with 12 lead changes and 10 ties. The second half was all Missouri Tigers. The Tigers outscored Georgia by 16 after halftime, playing fantastic defense, shooting a high percentage and dominating on the glass to beat the Bulldogs 87-74 on Saturday, reaching 8-4 in SEC play for the first time as a program. “Our guys came out in the second half and did a tremendous job,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “... It was a great road win against a great team. Georgia is a really good team. I just thought our guys ended up clicking in that second half.” Georgia took a 41-38 lead into halftime, then the teams went back and forth tying at 41 and 43 before trading the lead three times. But Missouri took the lead for good when Anthony Robinson pulled up for a jumper to create a 48-47 advantage with 17:39 left. Then the Tiger run began. Tamar Bates turned a defensive rebound into a Robinson layup in transition, then Mark Mitchell hit a free throw and Bates drove through an opening between shifting defenders for a driving dunk to make it 53-47.

Somto Cyril broke the Tiger run, then cut the lead to 55-52 after a Silas Demary 3, but the Tigers got back to it with three Caleb Grill free throws, a driving dunk from Mitchell, a Robinson steal that turned into a Mitchell assist to Grill for a transition layup and a Robinson steal that turned into his own dunk to put the Tigers up 64-54. “Our defense stepped up, we were able to create points off turnovers,” Gates said. “Ant Robinson had a big half. It was really good to see him step up.”