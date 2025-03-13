Mizzou survives in SEC Tournament

The Missouri Tigers looked much closer to the Tigers fans saw a month ago instead of the ones they had seen the past few weeks.

They played fast, they defended well, they got to the rim and played aggressive.

There were some differences, especially from beyond the arc, but it was enough to beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 85-73 in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday in Nashville.

With the win, the No. 7-seed Tigers move on to face the No. 2-seeded Florida Gators at 6 p.m. Friday.

“They’re a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said of Florida. “I don’t know the strength of that No. 1 seed, but they’re one of the top two or three teams in the country in my eyes.”

The Tigers lost Mark Mitchell to a knee injury, he played only 12 minutes, were without Josh Gray for an extended period as he got fluids to help a cramp and Anthony Robinson struggled with foul trouble early.

Gates did not have an update on Mitchell's status moving forward after the game, but said there were discussions during the game about him coming back in.

Which all meant the Tigers had to rely on their main two senior guards, Tamar Bates and Tony Perkins.

And the pair produced.

Bates ended with 25 points and four rebounds, shooting 8-of-12 from the field, 3-of-5 from 3 and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line, while Perkins had 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals, shooting 6-of-10 from the field and 8-of-8 at the free-throw line.

“Those two guys have obviously have done a great job,” Gates said. “And they filled in some areas.”

The first two SEC quarterfinal matchups of the day ended on a buzzer beater and in double-overtime, respectively. And it seemed like the Tigers and Bulldogs were set to follow the trend of a game coming down to the wire.

The teams were tied at 69 with 4:13 left to play after RJ Melendez sent down a second-chance dunk, but Robinson found Caleb Grill cutting through the paint for a dunk to put the Tigers in front for good with 4:05 left to play.