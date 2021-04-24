PowerMizzou - Mizzou takes series opener from UGA

Mizzou entered Friday’s contest against Georgia desperate for a win after a brutal stretch in the SEC. The Tigers looked to end a six game losing streak, which is the third separate streak of at least five consecutive losses this season. Georgia entered the game in opposite fashion as winners of six of its last eight games including a series win over top-ranked Vanderbilt.

Sophomore Seth Halvorsen took the hill for Mizzou in his 10th start of the season to try to slow down the red-hot Bulldogs. Halvorsen pitched as well as he has all season to propel the Tigers to a 6-4 victory to end the six-game skid.

Early offense got the Tigers going, as leadoff man Clayton Peterson doubled and was then driven in by Andrew Keefer two batters later. Georgia starter Ryan Webb got into more trouble in the fourth when Cameron Swanger hit a two-run-homer to left to make it 3-0.

Georgia was held without a hit until the fifth, when a Fernando Gonzalez single drove in Garrett Blaylock to make it 3-1. That was the only damage done off of Halvorsen, who allowed one hit, one run, five walks and six strikeouts in seven innings.

Seven innings is tied for the longest outing of Halvorsen’s career and his 114 pitches set a career high. Other than five walks and two hit batters, Halvorsen was tremendous.

“I had a solid three pitches today and felt like I did a good job getting ahead in the count,” Halvorsen said. “I still felt like I was beating myself by walking guys, but other than that I felt solid.”

Halvorsen got through the sixth inning and was sitting at 91 pitches, when a pair of insurance runs were provided by Tre Morris. Morris got a hold of a fastball on a 2-2 count and homered to left field, increasing Mizzou’s lead to 5-1. Torin Montgomery scored on the play after reaching on one of his three walks in the game.

“When you’ve got that insurance cushion you always feel good,” Halvorsen added. “There’s definitely less pressure in those later innings when you’re pitching with a big lead.”