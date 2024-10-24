Mizzou Target Profile: Class of 2028 QB Caiden Belton

Missouri offered Class of 2028 quarterback Caiden Belton on Monday.
Belton -- a freshman signal caller at Columbia (Miss.) East Marion -- is listed at 6-foot-2, 170 pounds in his first high school season. The pro style quarterback has garnered the attention of multiple collegiate coaches, including Tigers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirby Moore.
"My arm, the way I read the coverage and I never put the ball in bad situations," Belton said on what Moore liked about his film.
Offers
As a 2028 recruit, Belton hasn't spoken with many college coaches, but 12 Power Four programs have already offered him before his sophomore year. Missouri is the latest school to reach out.
Although not offered by LSU, Belton is planning on visiting Death Valley this season.