Published Oct 24, 2024
Mizzou Target Profile: Class of 2028 QB Caiden Belton
Kenny Van Doren
Recruiting Editor
Missouri offered Class of 2028 quarterback Caiden Belton on Monday.

Belton -- a freshman signal caller at Columbia (Miss.) East Marion -- is listed at 6-foot-2, 170 pounds in his first high school season. The pro style quarterback has garnered the attention of multiple collegiate coaches, including Tigers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirby Moore.

"My arm, the way I read the coverage and I never put the ball in bad situations," Belton said on what Moore liked about his film.

Offers

As a 2028 recruit, Belton hasn't spoken with many college coaches, but 12 Power Four programs have already offered him before his sophomore year. Missouri is the latest school to reach out.

Although not offered by LSU, Belton is planning on visiting Death Valley this season.


Offer Sheet for Caiden Belton
Belton took an unofficial visit to Mississippi State on Aug. 31 and Mississippi on June 5.
ACCBig TenBig 12SEC

Louisville

Michigan

Arizona State

Florida

Miami (FL)

Michigan State

Mississippi State

Southern Methodist

Ohio State

Missouri

Purdue

Tennessee

Film

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
