Week 9: Glance around the SEC

Take a glance around all the action from the SEC on Saturday.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Three-star Anthony Kennedy Jr. sets official visit to Mizzou

Missouri was the first SEC program to offer Class of 2026 defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy Jr.

 • Kenny Van Doren
Column: The season isn't over, but it's on the brink

I thought this Tiger team would have an elite offense and mediocre defense. Oh how wrong I was.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Alabama shuts out Missouri, 34-0

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. – The Alabama Crimson Tide looked beatable.But with how the Missouri Tigers played offensively, they

 • Kyle McAreavy
Four quick post-game thoughts

Here are my initial thoughts after the game.

 • Kyle McAreavy

Published Oct 30, 2024
Mizzou targets four-star Ace Alston as latest Ohio standout
Kenny Van Doren  •  Mizzou Today
Recruiting Editor
@thevandalorian
