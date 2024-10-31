Advertisement
in other news
Mizzou beats Truman State 112-62
The Tigers got their first chance to play someone other than themselves and made the most of it in a 112-62 win.
• Kyle McAreavy
Defensive last looks: Alabama
Let’s turn to the other side of the ball and take our final look back at the game against Alabama
• Kyle McAreavy
Offensive last looks: Alabama
Let's take one final look at the offense from Saturday's game against Alabama.
• Kyle McAreavy
Four-star small forward Nicholas Randall commits to Mizzou
Nicholas Randall is the Tigers' second commit in the Class of 2025.
• Kenny Van Doren
Four-star Danny Beale eyes return to Mizzou after missing visit
Danny Beale missed his unofficial visit to Missouri on Oct. 19 due to a personal matter.
• Kenny Van Doren
Three-star TE Evan Jacobson talks relationship with Mizzou staff
