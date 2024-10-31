Advertisement

Mizzou beats Truman State 112-62

Mizzou beats Truman State 112-62

The Tigers got their first chance to play someone other than themselves and made the most of it in a 112-62 win.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Defensive last looks: Alabama

Defensive last looks: Alabama

Let’s turn to the other side of the ball and take our final look back at the game against Alabama

Premium content
 • Kyle McAreavy
Offensive last looks: Alabama

Offensive last looks: Alabama

Let's take one final look at the offense from Saturday's game against Alabama.

Premium content
 • Kyle McAreavy
Four-star small forward Nicholas Randall commits to Mizzou

Four-star small forward Nicholas Randall commits to Mizzou

Nicholas Randall is the Tigers' second commit in the Class of 2025.

 • Kenny Van Doren
Four-star Danny Beale eyes return to Mizzou after missing visit

Four-star Danny Beale eyes return to Mizzou after missing visit

Danny Beale missed his unofficial visit to Missouri on Oct. 19 due to a personal matter.

Premium content
 • Kenny Van Doren

Published Oct 31, 2024
Three-star TE Evan Jacobson talks relationship with Mizzou staff
Kenny Van Doren
Recruiting Editor
