Mizzou-Texas A&M Notebook: Theo Wease Jr., Lamont Rogers

Theo Wease Jr. makes a catch in a white Missouri uniform. (Photo by Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images)

Graduate wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. walked into Kyle Field on Saturday draped in Texas A&M fabric. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound wideout, wearing an Aggies blanket over his shoulders, looked to send a message.

Wease received the blanket at the Tigers' team hotel Friday night with a note that read: "Get used to this blanket… It will be real tomorrow." The following morning, the Allen (Tex.) product was targeted nine times. He reeled in just two passes for 72 yards and a touchdown while also being on the receiving end of a controversial no-call by SEC officials.

Will Lee III -- who was in coverage on Wease -- was the subject of the blanket, as the card pictured the junior cornerback with "William 'The Blanket' Lee" written below it. Wease posted the blanket and card to his Instagram Story on Friday with the caption "warm welcome to college station." As it circulated on social media, Lee -- a Kansas State transfer cornerback -- responded quickly with "Wasn't me." "My suggestion would be to ask Eli (Drinkwitz) where that came from," Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said postgame.

"I take full responsibility for this," Wease said about Saturday's 41-10 loss to Texas A&M. "I'm a captain. I'm supposed to lead the team. There's no bad team. There's bad leaders." Wease did not comment on the blanket postgame.

Rogers visits College Station

Four-star Missouri commit Lamont Rogers took an unofficial visit to Texas A&M on Saturday. The Mesquite (Tex.) Horn offensive tackle walked down the Tigers' sideline with about 30 minutes before kickoff.

"This one is a bit different, though," National recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson said earlier this week. "He is also watching the team he is committed to, not just A&M." Texas A&M doesn't permit reporters to talk to recruits during visits.

Johnson returns from injury