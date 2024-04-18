The plan includes premium seating both above and below the Rock M on the north end of the stadium. There will also be a brand new video board atop the structure. That video board is set to be installed this year, but will be able to be relocated upon completion of the project.

“It’s very humbling to be here today,” head football coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “I remember back to 2019 when I was selected to lead this program and to see the transformation that we are to this place now is is truly special. I believe this is a historic day for the University of Missouri our athletic department and our football program.”

“It’s a momentum investment in the team and the school that we love,” Board of Curators Chair Robin Wenneker said.

The University of Missouri Board of Curators on Thursday unanimously approved a plan for sweeping renovations at Memorial Stadium with a focus on the North end zone and concourse. The plan has been in the works for months and is budgeted for $250 million.

The project preserves the Rock M and the hill behind the North end zone which is one of Mizzou’s more important traditions. Drinkwitz told PowerMizzou.com it was “very important” to keep the hill and the Rock M in place. On either side of the hill there are approximately 300 loge seats for fans. Fourteen field level suites will be located beneath the hill along with the premium Rock M Club, which will replace the Bunker Club currently located in the South end zone. The current Bunker Club will be replaced by a recruiting area for use by Drinkwitz and his staff.

Bob Carlson from DLR Group, the approved architect for the project, called it “a new front door for Memorial Stadium. It’s a new face of MU athletics looking toward campus.”

Also included are improvements to the tunnel that runs under Stadium Boulevard connecting the stadium to the rest of campus and a plaza open for tailgating and public use outside the north entrance. Wireless internet improvements, LED lighting, new ribbon boards throughout the stadium and improvements to concessions, restrooms and concourses throughout the stadium are planned.

Interim Director of Athletics Marcy Girton said the premium seating additions will increase capacity to approximately 65,000, but “most likely no more.” Current capacity is 62,621.

The expected date of completion is in time for the 2026 football season, which is also the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium. Sound system improvements and a new video board will be in place for the 2024 season. Girton said no disruption to the use of the stadium is anticipated between now and the project’s completion, but that the construction schedule is still being worked out.

Everyone from Mizzou referenced the momentum of the football program as a key factor in rolling out the new project. The Tigers finished 11-2 in Drinkwitz’s fourth season, ranked eighth in the country after beating Ohio State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on December 29th.

“Success on the football field does bring incredible benefits to the rest of the University,” System President Mun Choi said before directly addressing Drinkwitz. “You have given us championship hopes. Now more than that there are championship expectations.”

“It is the right word,” Drinkwitz said when asked if pressure was the wrong way to describe it. “Pressure is a privilege, and it's an opportunity and you live up to expectations and standards. And so by raising the bar, it just raises the amount of energy and work ethic that we all have to to put into it. But, you know, I think our staff myself are at student athletes. We thrive on competition. We thrive on expectations. And so that's what we wanted when we came here.

“We want to be worthy of the investment that this board is voting for us.”

Girton said that along with the new indoor practice facility, the recently completed South end zone complex and resurfaced practice fields, Mizzou will have "one of the finest football facility infrastructures in all of college football."

Asked what was next on his wish list, Drinkwitz replied "Beating Murray State."

Below are complete renderings from DLR Group.