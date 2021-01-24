PowerMizzou - Mizzou will hire Jethro Franklin as defensive line coach

Eli Drinkwitz didn't take long to fill out his coaching staff. Just four days after it was reported defensive line coach Brick Haley would not return, a source tells PowerMizzou.com Drinkwitz will hire long-time college and NFL defensive line coach Jethro Franklin to replace Haley. The 55-year-old Franklin has been coaching for 30 years. He began his coaching career in charge of the defensive line at Fresno State in 1991, where he stayed through the 1998 season. Since 1999, he has had ten different stops, five each in the NFL and college football. Here is his complete resume: 1991-98: Defensive line coach Fresno State 1999: Interim defensive line coach UCLA 2000-2004: Defensive line coach Green Bay Packers 2005: Defensive line coach USC 2006: Defensive line coach Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2007-08: Defensive line coach Houston Texans 2009: Defensive line coach USC 2010: Defensive line coach Temple 2011-14: Defensive line coach MIami (FL) 2015-17: Defensive line coach Oakland Raiders 2018-20: Assistant defensive line coach Seattle Seahawks

Franklin did not coach with the Seahawks during the 2020 season, his first year not coaching since 1991. Franklin was a second-team all-American lineman for Fresno State in both his years after transferring from junior college. He was drafted by the Houston Oilers in 1989, but never played for the team. He spent the 1989 season with the Seahawks, his only NFL season before beginning a coaching career in 1991 at his alma mater. Franklin's addition means Drinkwitz's staff is once again at full strength. The Tigers announced long-time NFL coordinator and head coach Steve Wilks as their defensive coordinator on Thursday. Wilks is replacing Ryan Walters, who left for the same position at Illinois. Four of the Tigers' five defensive coaches have both college and NFL coaching experience. The lone exception is linebackers coach D.J. Smith, who played in the NFL for Green Bay. Missouri has not officially announced Franklin's hire. Wilks is set to meet with local reporters on a Zoom call on Monday morning. PowerMizzou.com will continue to cover the Tigers every day throughout the offseason.