Mizzou women get two portal additions

New Tiger Jordana Reisma defends a shot from Iowa's Kate Martin (Photo by Lily Smith - USA TODAY Sports)

Kellie Harper is beginning to build out her first roster with the Missouri Tigers. The Tigers added two portal players Monday, bringing the total transfer class to three and the roster up to nine-of-15 spots filled. Firstly, Harper sent out her new bat signal Monday morning and Tiger fans had to wait until the late afternoon to learn Missouri had received a commitment from next year’s likely starting post player in Jordana Reisma. Reisma played the past three years at Cleveland State, starting every game the past two years and averaging 14.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game as a junior. She shot 67.7 percent from the field and blocked 1.2 shots per contest on the way to being named All-Horizon League Second Team and All-Defensive Team. The 6-foot-3 post player had no previous ties to Missouri or Harper, but comes from Brown Deer, Wisconsin. Reisma visited Columbia on Friday and Saturday.

Then in the evening, Harper sent out her second bat signal of the day, announcing the arrival of Shannon Dowell, who visited the Tigers last Thursday. Fans once again had to wait, as Dowell's announcement came Wednesday afternoon. Dowel spent the past two seasons at Illinois State after growing up in O’Fallon, Ill., just over the border. She became a full-time starter as a freshman and averaged 9.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, then the 5-10 guard started 36-of-37 games as a sophomore and jumped to the head of the offense, averaging 17.6 points per game, while bringing down 5.2 rebounds per contest. She also dished out more than two assists per game and poked away almost one steal per contest. She scored 28 or more points in four of her final five games this season, including a career-high 37 in the season finale against Troy. She reached double figures in all of the final 14 games of the season, while recording a double-double four times on the way to an All-Missouri Valley Conference Second Team selection. Dowell is the cousin of Jason Dowell, an incoming freshman defensive tackle who is set to join the Tigers this summer.

The Tiger roster now stands at: