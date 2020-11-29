PowerMizzou - Mizzou women on hold due to COVID-19

The first COVID-19-induced change of Missouri women’s basketball’s season has occurred, and it’s due to a positive test in the Tigers’ program.

Hours before Missouri was scheduled to tip off Sunday afternoon at Saint Louis for its first away game of the season, the Billikens announced that the matchup at Chaifetz Arena would not be held due to COVID-19-related issues within the Tigers’ program. Missouri confirmed the news a short while later in a statement, saying the postponement was due to a positive test within the team.

“The November 29 Missouri at Saint Louis women’s basketball game has been postponed due to combination of a positive test, subsequent contact tracing and quarantining of individuals within the Tigers’ basketball program,” the release stated. “The team will follow the guidance of the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.”

It is unclear which individual tested positive or the number of players that are quarantined. The Tigers previously underwent a 14-day quarantine when practices began this season due to the virus.

The player who tested positive and other members of the program in quarantine must isolate for 10 days per Southeastern Conference guidelines. Currently, the status is unknown for the Tigers’ two games scheduled for within the next 10 days, against Morehead State on Wednesday and TCU next Sunday.

Sunday’s game was to be Missouri’s second game of the season and SLU’s first as the Billikens are coming off a COVID-19 outbreak of their own. The Tigers defeated North Alabama 96-78 on Friday at Mizzou Arena in their season opener.