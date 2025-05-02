Mizzou women's basketball adds Lisa Thompson

New Missouri Tigers women's basketball coach Kellie Harper has added her second transfer of the week, bringing her initial Tiger roster to 11 players, with Rutgers guard Lisa Thompson.

Thompson comes from Joliet, Ill., where she was an Illinois All-State player in high school.

She joined Rutgers as was immediately in the starting lineup in 20-of-31 games as a freshman, averaging 6.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. She had 10 or more points nine times, including a career-best 17 against Northwestern.

But her role decreased as a sophomore, making 13 starts in 27 appearances, while averaging 4.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. She recorded a career-high nine rebounds in a season-opneing game against Mahattan.

The rising junior stands at 5-foot-9.

She becomes Harper’s sixth transfer addition alongside Shannon Dowell, Jordana Reisma, Saniah Tyler, Sydney Mains and Jayla Smith earlier this week.