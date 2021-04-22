PowerMizzou - Mizzou wresting rejoins the Big XII

After nearly a decade away, the University of Missouri is headed back to the Big XII Conference...at least in one sport. The school announced on Thursday afternoon that the wrestling program would rejoin the conference it called home from its inception in 1996 until 2012.

The school's athletic teams left the Big XII following the 2011-12 school year for the Southeastern Conference. But the SEC doesn't sanction wrestling so the Tigers' most successful program was left searching for a home.

"I remember ten years ago being homeless for six months," head coach Brian Smith said.

Smith's program landed in the Mid-American Conference. All the Tigers did there was win the league championship nine consecutive years while rolling up a 147-24 record in dual meets. That included three seasons in which the Tigers went unbeaten in dual competition, including a 10-0 mark in 2020-21.

"The MAC has been been a great home," Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said. "We want to thank them."

But in all that time, Smith never gave up on the idea of returning to the Big 12. Sterk said Smith raised the idea with him in their first conversation upon Sterk taking the Missouri job in 2016.

"In my first meeting with Brian in 2016 he expressed the desires for the program and what he wanted to do," Sterk said. "Part of that was getting back to the Big 12."

The official invitation didn't come until a few weeks ago, early in 2021. That's when Big XII Commissioner Bob Bowlsby reached out to Sterk and asked Missouri to come back.

"This was weeks and weeks," Smith said. "Really, this was years. It was something that I never thought would happen.

"But people change, things change."



