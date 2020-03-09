Missouri returned to the practice field for the second workout of spring ball. Here are the notes from day two for the Tigers.

BADIE SAYS HIS EYES NEVER WANDERED

Running back Tyler Badie provided fans some nervous moments in December when some of his posts on social media seemed to indicate he could be looking to transfer after the coaching change. But the junior from Memphis says that wasn't the case. "No, not really," he said on Monday. "I wasn’t looking around. I was trying to just stay focused and get ready for next season." Badie posted a highlight video indicating he was returning to Mizzou for his junior season, ending the speculation. All the tweets have been scrubbed from his account and now he's all in on learning Eli Drinkwitz's offense and teaming up with Larry Rountree III in the Mizzou backfield for a third consecutive season. "The thunder and lightning are back," Badie said. "Just bringing it back and showing what we can do."

Tyler Badie led Missouri in receptions and accounted for 843 yards from scrimmage last season. (Jessi Dodge)

TRE WILLIAMS HEALTHY, READY FOR HIS FINAL SEASON

Speaking of players Mizzou fans weren't sure they'd see again, defensive end Tre Williams once fit that bill. In December of 2018, the Rock Bridge product was indefinitely suspended from the team after being arrested and charged with felony assault. He was reinstated in July of 2019, a few days before the Tigers opened fall camp. Williams played in 11 games, starting eight, and made 24 tackles last season. "I played injured a lot last year so I really couldn’t display some things. I played kind of hindered," he said. "I made plays, I did what I was supposed to do, but not to the best of my ability. Now that I’m healthy, it’s a really big step and spring ball is starting back up and I’m excited." Maybe a little more so after the possibility of having football taken away was a reality for a few months. "Because I’m from here, that’s kind of a big pride taken away," Williams said. "It was real emotional, a real relief when I came back. The team welcomed me back just as when I was here. Just the love from the city is crazy." Williams' reinstatement came when he plead to a reduced charge of peace disturbance, following a process that cast a lot of doubt on the incident that led to his suspension in the first place. "I wouldn’t be playing ball again if some things weren’t revealed," he said. "I’m glad that everything got straightened out." Now he hopes to make his final season at Mizzou his best.

BYERS BOUNCING AROUND THE LINE

Akial Byers has played inside and outside during his three years in Columbia. With Jordan Elliott gone to the NFL, he's been lining up mostly at defensive tackle through the first couple of days of practice. But Byers fully plans on traveling some his senior season. "It’s my last season so they’re looking to put me all over the field," Byers said. "Wherever they need me I’m willing to step in wherever." While some players might not like moving around, Byers views it as a positive. "I like that a lot," he said. "I’m the next man up at one position and then I’m in at tackle. If they need me at end, I go in at end for a couple plays. I like being able to do that." Drinkwitz said on Saturday he would not put out a depth chart or name any starters after spring ball. Byers could be in the running to be a starting tackle or an end on a Tiger defense that is short on proven playmakers up front.

Shawn Robinson is a strong contender for the starting quarterback job. (Jessi Dodge)

QUESTIONS ABOUT, BUT NOT FOR, THE QUARTERBACKS