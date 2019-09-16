Barry Odom admits he didn’t see this coming. After four-year starting punter Corey Fatony graduated, the coaching staff made an effort to find someone to replace him — someone other than placekicker Tucker McCann, that is. The staff brought in a slew of walk-ons over the summer, but McCann proved most consistent, so he won the starting job, meaning he would have to handle punts, kickoffs and placekicking duties. While not unheard of, it’s rare to see one player do the punting and kicking. McCann is the first Missouri player to kick the majority of his team's punts and kickoffs since Adam Crossett in 2005. Last season, only one player at a Power Five school, Austin Seibert of Oklahoma, did so. McCann has not only filled all three roles, he has excelled, especially as a punter. During Missouri’s 50-0 rout of Southeast Missouri on Saturday, McCann booted two punts more than 60 yards. His five punts on the night traveled an average of 55.4 yards, and two were downed inside the SEMO 20-yard line. “He really hit it tonight, didn’t he?” Odom said. “No, I didn’t expect ... the performance that he had tonight. “He’s playing really, really well.”

Tucker McCann averaged more than 54 yards per punt and made three field goals of 40-plus yards against SEMO. (Jordan Kodner)

Entering this season, special teams as a whole served as an area of concern for Missouri. The Tigers finished second-to-last nationally in punt return average (more on that in a bit), struggled to cover punt and kickoff returns and seemed to have a knack for making poor special teams plays in losses, such as a blocked punt for a touchdown against Georgia and a miscommunication that led to an onside kick against South Carolina. The most consistent aspect of the special teams last season was Fatony’s punting, but with his graduation, that became another concern that had to be addressed by special teams coordinator Andy Hill and the coaching staff during the offseason. It’s only been three games, but so far, McCann has actually been an improvement over Fatony. Fatony was no slouch, averaging 44.4 yards per punt last season. So far this year, McCann is averaging 44.7 yards per boot. Perhaps more important, taking over the punting duties has not affected McCann’s performance elsewhere. He has kicked touchbacks on 21 of 22 kickoffs this season. That 95.45 percent touchback rate ranks second nationally. He has also continued his run as an excellent long-distance field goal kicker; he’s one of two kickers in the country to make four kicks from 40-plus yards on the season. Saturday, he hit on field goals from 42, 44 and 52 yards, becoming the first college player since at least 2000 to have four 50-plus yard punts and make three 40-plus yard field goals in the same game.

Ok so I can’t go further back than 2000 on CFB Reference but Tucker McCann is the first player in all of college football this century with 4 punts of 50+ yards AND 3+ FGs of 40+ yards in the same game. — RJ Layton (@RJLayton_) September 15, 2019