Nate Peat coming back to Columbia via the portal

"Coach (Eli) Drinkwitz has developed a winning culture here at Mizzou that would be great to be a part of," Peat said. "I saw coach (Curtis) Luper as a great person to develop me and it’s also great to play for your home town! I’m excited for what’s to come at the Zou!"

Three years ago, Nathaniel Peat left Columbia for Stanford University. Today, he announced he's coming back. Peat told PowerMizzou.com he was committed to Missouri and the school officially announced it via social media moments ago.

Peat played his first three seasons in Palo Alto, rushing for 665 yards and four touchdowns and catching 16 passes for another 106 yards. Perhaps his most reputable work was as a kick returner. He has returned 46 kickoffs for more than 1100 yards, averaging 24.5 per return for his career and leading the PAC-12 in returns in 2021.

Peat played in all 30 games in his Stanford career. He was all-conference honorable mention the last two seasons and was selected as the first-team kick returner by Phil Steele this season. He also led the Cardinal in rushing in 2021.

Prior to Stanford, Peat was a three-star prospect out of Rock Bridge High School in the 2019 class. The 5-foot-8, 170-pound speedster (he is now listed at 195 pounds by Stanford), finished as Rock Bridge's all-time leading rusher with 4,448 yards. He scored 41 touchdowns in his final two high school seasons.

Peat will have two seasons of eligiblity remaining at Mizzou. He joins a running back room that should offer opportunity. With the departure of Tyler Badie, Elijah Young is the Tigers' leading returning rusher. Young has 47 carries for 244 yards through his first two seasons. B.J. Harris carried the ball 22 times this season for 73 yards and Taj Butts did not see the field during a redshirt year. Missouri is also bringing in four-star Texas prospect Tavorus Jones.

Peat is expected to enroll in classes for the second semester, which begins on Tuesday.

