Mizzou softball swept by Alabama
Mizzou dropped to six games under .500 with three games left to play after dropping all three in a series with Alabama.
Mizzou baseball swept at Alabama
The Missouri Tigers dropped their 19th, 20th and 21st consecutive SEC games from Thursday to Saturday.
Mizzou Recruiting Notebook: Southern recruits talk offers; Best posts Top 5
Ahead of his May official visit at Missouri, Class of 2026 four-star Noah Best slotted the Tigers into his Top 5.
Mizzou NFL Draft recap
Mizzou had three players drafted, four signed un-drafted free agent contracts and two more invited to rookie minicamp.
New England Patriots draft Marcus Bryant in 7th round
Marcus Bryant became the third Tiger to hear his name called at the NFL draft.
Marcus Bryant became the third Tiger to hear his name called at the NFL draft when the New England Patriots picked him with the fourth selection of the seventh round on Saturday. He was pick No. 220 overall.
Bryant spent the first four years of his college career at Southern Methodist University, playing 55 games and making 42 starts. He then transferred to Mizzou for the final year of his college career, jumping straight into the starting offensive line at left tackle.
He started all 13 games for the Tigers in 2024 and was part of an offensive line that helped lead the Tigers to 2,138 rushing yards and 2,926 passing yards.
Bryant struggled at times to adjust early in the season, especially at the beginning of conference play, but the 6-foot-8, 318-pound tackle became a stalwart by the end of the season, producing four games with one or no pressures allowed to finish his college career.
