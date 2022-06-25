Newcomer Profile: Carmycah Glass

As we continue to count down the days to fall camp, PowerMizzou is going to profile each of those 20 newcomers who have arrived since the end of spring practices in order to help fans get to know all the new faces on the roster. Today, we profile one of the last additions to Missouri's 2022 recruiting class in linebacker Carmycah Glass .

The Missouri football roster in 2022 will look drastically different than a season ago. Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have added a whopping 34 scholarship newcomers to the team since last season ended, thus turning over more than one-third of the roster. Nineteen of those newcomers arrived on campus earlier this month to begin summer conditioning.

Not long after new defensive coordinator Blake Baker was hired at Missouri — at the time to coach the Tiger safeties — he heard about a little-known linebacker prospect in Louisiana, where he had spent most of his coaching career. Baker and the rest of the staff were interested, but they had to be sneaky. If word got out about the prospect, they thought, other Power Five schools might see his film and swoop in shortly before National Signing Day in February.

The prospect was Glass. The fact that his other offers came from the likes of Houston Baptist, Lamar, McNeese State and New Mexico comes as a bit of a surprise given his numbers. As a senior at Ouachita high school, Glass racked up 108 tackles, including eight for loss. That production earned him all-state honors in Class 5A and the Defensive MVP award in his district.

Missouri brought Glass to Columbia for an official visit on the weekend of Feb. 5, less than a week before signing day. Drinkwitz offered Glass a scholarship on his visit, and he committed on the spot.

“We were very strategic to not send me down there, to make sure that it wasn’t too obvious that we were recruiting him,” Drinkwitz said of Glass on signing day. “... When he got up here, asked him not to post the offer until Sunday, then offer and commit at the same time. So just didn’t want him to get too much traction. When you watch his tape, man, really excited about his potential.”

Listed at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds on Missouri’s roster, Glass brings some unique size to the linebacker position. While we would expect a bit of a learning curve before he is able to contribute right away on defense, it’s certainly not out of the question that he could play a meaningful special teams role as a true freshman.