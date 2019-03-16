Q: Getting to campus and getting your feet wet this spring, how has the transition gone?

A: "At first it was a little difficult and kind of different, but Jordan (Elliott) has been showing me the ropes and showing me the easy way around campus, stuff like that. I don't know if you've seen the little Bird scooters, I've been riding them around. I don't know if there's a weight limit on them, but I'm taking advantage of it. So far, I'm loving it man. I feel like God put me in the right spot, the right position. This is one of the best decisions I've made in my life."

Q: What was the biggest adjustment? Getting used to school or football or something else?

A: "A little bit of both. The transition from Texas to Co-Lin when I was in juco to here, kind of just moving around a lot, getting settled down in my place, my home. Coming to the MATC, going to class, now I've got my regimen down."

Q: How important was it to get here this spring so you've got six months behind you when fall camp opens?

A: "Very important. I don't know if you know I had an injury, had to get surgery and stuff. So I had to get here and get therapy. Every day is going day by day, slowly but surely. Need to make sure I keep my weight down so I'm able to run again. After this is over I'm going to do some laps, some runs to get it off."

Q: So you're trying to drop a little weight?

A: "Oh yeah, I'm trying to drop a lot man."



Q: What are you at and what are you trying to get to?

A: "I'm about 325 and I'm trying to get down to 305, 300."

Q: So do they just kick you out of the dining hall?

A: "It's really self-discipline man. I've got a goal to get down to about 300, 305, get my body fat percentage down as well. I'm really just trying to have self-discipline, hit my calorie count every day."

Q: I know you and Jordan were looking forward to a chance to play together again. What's it been like being out on the field with him?

A: "Really, it's normal man. Just feel like we've been doing it all our life. Back in camps when we were in high school we used to play down with each other and stuff like that. It's really a blessing. God put us right here together. All things work together for the good of those who love the Lord."

Q: You didn't get to play because of the injury, but what did the year at junior college teach you?

A: "Really man, I felt like that was one of the best decisions I've made too. It was very humbling. It wasn't easy, it was very hard, but it made me closer to God, push myself because I hadn't dropped the weight I needed to drop at that time. In the trenches, it was hard, man. But, hey, I'm here now."