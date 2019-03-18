Ticker
Newcomer Q&A: CJ Boone

Throughout spring football, we're talking to some of the new faces in camp. Today, we chat with freshman receiver CJ Boone.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Q: How has it been getting used to everything the first couple of months on campus?

A: "It's good. I'm just trying to get used to the college atmosphere and learning all these plays. It's a lot of plays I've got to learn. I'm just being patient with it because I know I came early so I've got time to learn and stuff. But I'm trying to learn it as fast as possible."

Q: When did you definitely make the decision to enroll early?

A: "I decided to do it officially at the end of my junior year. I had to take one or two summer school classes and then the summer school classes put me in front with my credits so I could leave early."

Q: Who have been the receivers who have kind of shown you how everything works here?

A: "Alex Ofodile, Jonathan Nance, even though he's new, he's teaching me some stuff. Basically all the receivers, we work as one unit. Richaud Floyd was a receiver, now he's with the defensive guys, but he taught me a lot of stuff and Johnathon Johnson."

Q: A lot of Missouri fans are familiar with your game, but for those that didn't watch you a lot in high school, what are your strengths?

A: "I think I'm fast and aggressive. I'm good on my cuts, I've just got to make sure I know what I'm doing. I bring a lot of energy I feel like. When I'm turned up, I'm turned up."

Q: Have you set any goals for yourself your freshman season or is that something you'll do down the road?

A: "As of right now, I'm just trying to learn the playbook and get in with my weights and stuff like that. I just want to score and win a lot and go to the championship and win."

