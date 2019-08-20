Throughout the course of Missouri's fall camp, we are catching up with as many Tiger newcomers as possible. Following last Thursday's practice, we caught up with St. Louis native and wide receiver Maurice Massey, who has turned heads with some highlight-reel catches so far during camp.

Question: We’re about two weeks into camp. What’s been your impression so far?

Maurice Massey: “I mean, it’s a grind. Gotta keep grinding. I just try to learn a lot more, building a better bond with my teammates. Everything’s good.”

Do you feel like there’s any particular area in which you’ve improved or need to improve?

“Yeah, I’m getting a lot better with learning coverages faster, getting the calls faster, learning the signals better. Learning. A whole bunch of learning.”

I know there’s several different types of wide receivers. How would you describe your skillset?

“I can get up and go Moss a dude if I got to, but I’m quick, too, so I got the best of both worlds. They use me good, the team, they put me where I need to be, where I can help them out.”

It looks like you’ve made a few highlight-reel catches out here during camp. Is that something you feel like you can bring?

“Sticky ickies, man. But yeah, they put me in a good position, so I make plays. That’s how it goes.”

You had to make the transition last year when you transferred high schools. Is that transition experience going to help you here since you’ve done it before?

“In a way, yeah. But at the same time, it’s a whole different ball game. But as far as being able to adapt quicker and being able to learn faster, somewhat, yeah, because I had to be able to do that when I transferred from school to school. So kind of familiar with it but at the same time it’s a whole different ball game.”

Did you have to kind of play catch up this summer? I don’t think you were here for the early session of summer classes.



“For sure. So like you were saying with the whole transferring, moving thing, it helped me to be able to know what I need to do now instead of trying to wait to do it later. Do it now, find the type of people who can help me now, learn it now, instead of trying to hold it off, because it would be too late.”

What has playing with a quarterback like Kelly Bryant been like so far?

“It lets me know that if I do what I need to do, he’s going to do what he needs to do. Or if I, let’s say, it’s this type of coverage or something. I know what I know, he know what he know, so we’re going to always be on the same page because of the type of quarterback that he is and what he brings to the table, his knowledge for the game, and he’ll put the ball in the right place. So let’s say I’m running a route with a defender on my inside. He’ll throw it outside and let me know, hey, get the ball and turn outside. So having that helps me a lot.”