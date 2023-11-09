“I anticipate the first five or six games and will look at a couple different lineups," Pingeton said. "That has changed a little bit with Averi [Kroenke] being out, as she’s such a key piece and just the energy she brings with her readiness of defense. I also look at it as an opportunity for other players to get extended minutes that will make us deeper later in the season. But, we didn’t go any deeper than I anticipated.”

Head coach Robin Pingeton said after the victory that she anticipated playing more players than the ten that saw the floor in the opener.

The newcomers wasted no time to make their mark on the game as in the first quarter they scored all 18 points. This included baskets from Slaughter, Ngalakulondi, Hannah Linthacum, Abby Feit , and Abby Schreacke .

On Monday, Mizzou women’s basketball debuted six newcomers in its season opening 72-61 victory over Belmont University . Out of the eight newcomers, two of the three transfers played and four of the five freshmen played, including first time Mizzou starters freshman Grace Slaughter and transfer Angelique Ngalakulondi .

Slaughter led the way for Missouri freshmen in the game with a ten point, ten rebound double-double. Despite the team struggling shooting, she remained aggressive and went 5-12 from the field.

Slaughter earned her first career start and led all of Mizzou in minutes played with 39. Slaughter talked about how practicing has helped her transition from high school to college become more smooth.

“We were talking about how we just really try to make practices as intense and as hard as we can so that when we do get to the game, it’s hopefully a little bit more light," she said. "Of course, Belmont was really scrappy and really aggressive offensively and defensively. It was a lot of fun to be in there and just that’s what has to happen and so be it”.

Slaughter, who grew up a Mizzou fan and committed to play at the University her freshman year of high school said this was a dream come true.

“Super, super cool. I’ve grown up being a Mizzou fan and I’ve seen it from the stands. So just being in the moment and getting to take that deep breath and absorb it all was super neat and super exciting”

Freshman Abby Schreacke came off the bench and added seven points, three rebounds, a block and a steal. Schreacke played the most minutes of any reserve in the game with 25 as she worked her way into the guard rotation.

Hannah Lithacum, the youngest of the Linthacum sisters came off the bench and played 14 minutes. Linthacum had an impressive seven points and six rebounds while shooting 2-3 from the field and 3-4 from the free throw line.

Lucija Milkovic got in in the final seconds of the game but did not record any stats.

Two Mizzou transfers received playing time in the season opener including Ngalakulondi, a graduate transfer from UMass. She played 12 minutes and recorded four points, three rebounds, and a steal. Ngalakulondi got into foul trouble as she had four fouls.

Evansville graduate transfer Abby Feit played 14 minutes off the bench and had four points and two rebounds.

The Tigers are back in action against Indiana State Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena and travel to St. Louis for the first road game of the season against the Billikens on Sunday.