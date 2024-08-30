COLUMBIA, Mo. 一 It took four game minutes and 10 real-life minutes for No. 11 Missouri to figure out the mysterious Murray State.

The Racers had the entire offseason to plan for Missouri with the element of surprise. It has a new head coach, two new offensive coordinators, a new defensive coordinator and over 60 new players.

The Tigers were piecing together film of the Racers' new additions to create a game plan. They were even on Hudl trying to find game film on the Racers' starting quarterback, Jayden Johannsen, who last played at South Dakota School of the Mines.

Well, in the time it takes to take a shower, unload a dishwasher or fold some laundry, Mizzou figured out everything Murray State wanted to do in all three phases of the game on Thursday night in its 51-0 season-opening win at Faurot Field.

"It took us four plays," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "No, I mean, they had some stuff. They started with some unbalanced formations. But again, that's just the hats off to Corey (Batoon) and his staff for having our guys that prepared, and really just answering the bell. We kind of figured that there wasn't going to be a ton of drop-back passes. So, we were kind of expecting some of the screen and inside zone and some sweep stuff."

The Racers (0-1) started the game with a surprise onside kick that Missouri (1-0) recovered. That was the Racers' first attempt at surprising the Tigers.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook took advantage of the short field and led the team on a six-play, 42-yard touchdown drive that lasted two minutes and 15 seconds.

That was Murray State's second chance to surprise the Tigers. It could've done something the Tigers

When the Racers had their first offensive possession they turned the ball over on downs after they were stopped on fourth and inches. That was their last chance to surprise the Tigers. From then on, the rout was on.

Missouri made a little bit of history in the first quarter, too. It took the Tigers five minutes and 19 seconds to score 21 points. That beat the record of, seven minutes and 25 seconds versus Southeast Louisiana in 2012. The 28 first-quarter points were the most Mizzou scored in the first quarter of the season opener.

In between the Tigers' second and third touchdowns only eight seconds elapsed. That's the third-fastest time to score 14 points in team history.

Missouri had three running backs score a rushing touchdown on Thursday. In 2023, only two running backs did that (Cody Schrader and Nate Peat). Mizzou had four players who scored a rushing touchdown (Cook, Nate Noel, Carroll and Jamal Roberts) Thursday. In 2023, only three players (Cook, Schrader and Peat) did that.

"Oh yeah, it's great (having multiple running backs play) because everybody has their own role," Noel said. "Everybody knows what they need to do, and whenever somebody new goes in, the speed doesn't change. We're just going to keep coming at you with a new fresh back."

The team also had eight players record multiple receptions. That's not a record per se, but just another example of the ball being in the hands of multiple playmakers and the Tigers having their way with Murray State.

"I thought they (the offense) just came out after the onside kick and executed," Drinkwitz said. "We left a few plays out there that we're going to be coming back in (and) working on but I thought we protected the quarterback really well tonight. I don't think he had any protection issues, and we were fairly efficient. I know in the first half we were 5-of-7 on third down. So, overall a pretty good night."

Going into fall camp Missouri wanted to improve its red zone offense, which ranked third in the FBS last year. However, the problem was the Tigers settled for field goals on 35% of those conversions. Drinkwitz wanted to turn more field goals into touchdowns and the Tigers did that by going 7-of-7 in the red zone with four touchdowns with the first-team offense going 4-of-4 with three touchdowns.

Anything the Tigers wanted to do offensively, they did for the most part.

"I'll have to go back and watch the tape. I was really glad that we finished off the half with the touchdown," Drinkwitz said. "I just kind of challenged those guys. We weren't going to kick the field goal there. So was pleased with their execution on that drive. You know, we'll have to go back and see. I can't recall any issues that I was concerned about."