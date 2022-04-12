Noah Carter commits to Mizzou

"I really put my faith in God and I really think he’s shown me this is the place that I should call home," Carter told PowerMizzou.com moments after the commitment went public. "I really believe in coach Gates and everybody in Missouri and believe that this is the place I am going to succeed so I thought it was time to let everybody know."

Following a weekend visit, Northern Iowa transfer Noah Carter has committed to Missouri. He becomes the Tigers' second commitment from the weekend and the fifth in three weeks since Dennis Gates was named head coach.

Carter had a top five of Mizzou, Florida, Arkansas, Marquette and Virginia Tech. He was scheduled to visiting Virginia Tech this weekend and Florida next weekend, but told PowerMizzou.com after the trip to Missouri that an early commitment wasn't out of the question.

“My initial goal was to visit all five schools,” Carter said. “But it depends how I feel. If I wake up one morning and I’m feeling one school over the rest, then I could make the decision.”

That ended up happening on Tuesday. The visits to Virginia Tech and Florida have been canceled and Carter's recruitment is closed.

Carter is a 6-foot-6 forward who averaged 10.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in three seasons at Northern Iowa. Last year, he had career-bests with 15 points and 4.1 rebounds while playing 26 minutes per game for the Panthers. How will the Tigers use him?

"“I would say I'm positionless. Wherever you need me, that’s where I’m going to go,” Carter said. "“I think my ability to score at all three levels is gonna translate.My whole life I’ve been able to put the ball in the basket."

Carter has two years left to play if he chooses to take advantage of his COVID year. PowerMizzou.com will have more from Carter about his commitment soon.