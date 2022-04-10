Noah Carter talks Mizzou visit, future plans

On March 19th, Northern Iowa’s season ended with a second round NIT loss to Brigham Young. Four days later, the Panthers’ second-leading scorer was on his way out. Noah Carter entered his name in the transfer portal on March 23rd.

“It feels like forever that I’ve been in the transfer portal, but in reality it hasn’t been too long,” Carter said. “I’m blessed and happy to be recruited at such a level.”

The list of high-major schools that hasn’t reached out to the 6-foot-6 forward who averaged 15 points and 4.1 rebounds a game last season might be shorter than the list of those that have. Carter drew interest across the country.

“I really wasn’t looking specifically at any school,” Carter said. “I was just gonna put my name in the portal and whoever comes and finds me and whoever needs me, they’re gonna reach out to me.”

After the initial wave of calls, Carter cut his list to five schools: Missouri, Virginia Tech, Florida, Marquette and Arkansas. He initially planned to visit all five, but said Marquette has since dropped off his list and he is moving forward with the other four schools. His first official visit was this weekend to Mizzou.