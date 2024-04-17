Mizzou added its third transfer acquisition as senior guard Marques Warrick from Northern Kentucky committed to the Tigers on Wednesday. Warrick made his decision after taking a visit to Columbia, Mo., this past weekend, his agent told PowerMizzou.com. "Going into the portal, I was just all about the fit, really, the style of play," Warrick said. "And you know, I felt like Missouri, it was just the best option for me. It just felt right, just having a connection with Coach (Dennis) Gates from the Horizon League. He already knew my game, so he knew what to expect from me. So I think I'll definitely be able to thrive at Mizzou."

Warrick has long been a standout player in the Horizon League, earning Freshman of the Year honors in 2021 and being selected to the all-conference teams in each of the following three seasons. The Lexington, Ky. native matched up against Gates on four occasions during his first two years with the Norse while Gates was with Cleveland State, going 1-3 against the coach. Warrick said the Vikings were the only team in the conference he never beat on the road. "I know was genuine, all the stuff he said about my game. And so yeah, it was a it was a good factor," Warrick said. "It was hard playing them, he had some good teams. They were disruptive on defense, you know, quick shots in transition. He took some of the same style that they did to Mizzou." This year, Warrick led Northern Kentucky with a career-high 19.9 points per game to go along with 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals. He posted similar numbers during the 2022-23 season en route to helping the Norse win a Horizon League tournament championship and receive an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament. While Warrick shot 36.6% from the 3-point line through the first three seasons of his career, that number dipped to 29.8% this year. Warrick sees himself fitting in well with the Tigers. "They play fast," Warrick said. "You know, offensively, they want quick shots, like transition. That's part of where I played the best, in transition, you know, making reads, not only scoring but making plays for my team. So yeah, just having a team that locks in with each other and is unselfish. And they value defense, for sure. So I think those are the keys in terms of fit and style of play."