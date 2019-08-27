Missouri released its official depth chart for week one of the season against Wyoming and it came with some notable changes.

The 11 offensive starters were as expected, though Kam Scott has worked his way into an "or" notation with Jalen Knox at one wide receiver spot. Case Cook has moved full-time to center with Xavier Delgado now backing up Larry Borom at left guard. Thalen Robinson is listed as a second-teamer at guard, one of two true freshmen to make the depth on offense. The other is Maurice Massey, a second-team wide receiver. The only position that lists three players is slot receiver where Barrett Banister is likely to get some reps with Dominic Gicinto behind Johnathon Johnson.

Defensively, there were a few more surprises. With Trajan Jeffcoat still sidelined due to an elbow injury, Jatorian Hansford is starting opposite Chris Turner. But the surprise here is the presence of Isaiah McGuire as a freshman who should be expected to see the field. Inside, Kobie Whiteside claimed the starting spot next to Jordan Elliott, though second-teamer Akial Byers will play plenty.

At linebacker, Jamal Brooks will back up Cale Garrett with Cameron Wilkins nursing an injury. Barry Odom will update the availability of Wilkins and Jeffcoat later today.

The most notable surprises came in the secondary. Sophomore Jarvis Ware has overtaken Christian Holmes for a starting cornerback spot. True freshman Martez Manuel is backing up Tyree Gillespie at one safety spot. Manuel replaces Jalani Williams there. At the third safety, Khalil Oliver and Ronnell Perkins are listed as co-first-teamers.

Odom will address the media at 12:30 this afternoon. PowerMizzou.com will have news and notes throughout the day.