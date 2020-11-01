PowerMizzou - Notebook: Brawl breaks out in ugly Mizzou loss at Florida

A brawl erupted between Missouri and Florida at halftime, capping a disastrous and decisive few minutes for the Tigers. No. 10 Florida scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the first half to transform Missouri’s 7-6 lead into a 20-7 deficit, which the Tigers’ struggling offense could not overcome. Missouri lost 41-17, snapping its two-game winning streak.

Before either team could get there, punches were thrown, players were ejected and the two head coaches squared off in a yelling match on the field.

At first, it looked like Florida was content to let the remaining seconds tick off the clock. The Gators had gotten the ball back with 35 seconds left in the first half during Saturday night’s game against Missouri. They tried a couple deep passes, but both fell incomplete, so, on third down, coach Dan Mullen called for an inside handoff. When that failed to move the chains, he sent the punting unit onto the field, apparently content to take his team’s 20-7 lead into the locker room.

More than anything that happened with time on the game clock, the mid-game melee became the story Saturday. It took a couple Missouri miscues just to get there. After Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz called a timeout with 14 seconds remaining, Florida did end up punting, but reserve linebacker Jamie Pettway jumped offsides, giving the Gators five yards and a free first down. Even still, from its own 43-yard line, Florida wasn’t aggressive, handing the ball to Nay’Quan Wright on a draw play. That used up the half’s remaining seconds. But once again, Missouri got flagged for being offsides, defensive end Tre Williams this time the guilty party. The defensive penalty gave Florida one untimed down, and this time, Mullen let quarterback Kyle Trask throw for the end zone. Safety Tyree Gillespie batted the ball to the turf, which looked like it would finally bring the half to an end.

On the play, however, Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat delivered a hard hit to Trask’s upper body after Trask had released the ball. Jeffcoat didn’t draw a penalty flag, but he did earn the ire of the Florida players, who started yelling and shoving. Several Gator players from the sideline joined the fray, and Mullen appeared to run onto the field yelling, as well. Soon, Missouri’s sideline emptied, too. The field became a mosh pit, with coaches and officials trying in vain to break up the brouhaha. Missouri defensive tackle Akial Byers got his helmet ripped off. Linebacker Chad Bailey tangled with Florida’s Zachary Carter. Markell Utsey threw a series of wild punches with both hands.

After the players were finally shepherded into their respective locker rooms, Drinkwitz sought out Mullen. Surrounded by security personnel, the two red-faced coaches had an animated conversation that Drinkwitz admitted after the game “wasn’t exactly pleasant.” Finally, after they went their separate ways, Mullen jogged into the tunnel leading to the locker room, only to reemerge, raising his arms in an attempt to elicit cheers from the 12,049 fans in attendance.

Drinkwitz called the scene “ugly for college football” and “disappointing.”

“Honestly, I don’t really know (what happened),” Drinkwitz said. “My eyes were on the ball. We played the ball, the ball was knocked away, I started running in and saw one of their coaches on our hash yelling at our guys, and then I saw more of their players join in and then our players joined in, and we gotta keep our guys from joining in, we gotta keep our guys from the sidelines. It’s an ugly scene.”

During his postgame interview with SEC Network sideline reporter Taylor Davis, Mullen didn’t sound quite as upset about the fight, but he did say he "doesn't condone it. " He also confirmed that Jeffcoat’s hit on Trask instigated the trouble.

“From my understanding, our guys thought they took a late hit on our quarterback,” Mullen said. “They’re going to protect him, you know what I mean? That’s their guy. And I think they were going to protect him. I think both sides were trying to get people off the field, but everybody was a little bit edgy and probably went a little too far with it. I know we were trying to get our guys off the field in the middle of it all.”

Ultimately, officials ejected Williams for Missouri along with Carter and Antwuan Powell for Florida. Every other player on each team received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The SEC could impose further penalties this week. The league office will surely review the incident.

“I don’t know why they were running over to our hash,” Drinkwitz said of the Florida coaches. “I have no idea what even kind of they were yelling about, so we’ll take a look at the film, but I’m sure we’ll find out more tomorrow when we watch the tape. Film doesn’t lie.”

The game started to get out of control for Missouri in the minutes leading up to the brawl. Florida didn’t find the end zone on any of its first five drives, and a Jarvis Ware interception return for a touchdown gave Missouri a one-point lead for most of the second quarter. Florida finally broke through when shifty receiver Kadarius Toney took a screen pass 18 yards for a touchdown with 1:41 left in the half.

Missouri tried to take advantage of the remaining time on the clock. But on third down and one, two Florida defensive linemen knifed into the backfield, disrupting a read option between quarterback Connor Bazelak and tailback Tyler Badie. Badie tried to take the handoff from Bazelak, Bazelak tried to keep the ball for himself, and it wound up falling on the turf, where Brenton Cox fell on it. The very next play, Trask found a wide-open Toney for a 30-yard touchdown.

“Looked like our left tackle got beat across face with the defensive stunt, and the running back was trying to jump cut at the same time the quarterback was trying to pull it with the defensive end coming down, crashing, and when that happens, you’ve got one guy pulling one way, one guy going the other, it’s just typically a fumble,” Drinkwitz explained. “So we’ve gotta do a better job not allowing penetration, and can’t turn it over. And then we busted a coverage.”

After a longer-than-usual halftime due to the fight, Florida’s offense picked up where it left off, scoring a touchdown on its first possession and three of its first four drives after the break. Missouri’s, meanwhile, remained stagnant. Florida wound up out-gaining the Tigers 514 total yards to 248.

Both coaches noted after the game that the two teams did a good job of not letting the fight “bleed over” into the second half. But Drinkwitz said it impacted Missouri’s chances of wiping away its 14-point deficit.

“We just lost our composure,” he said. “Lost our composure and tried to get everybody settled down, and obviously we didn’t do that, because then they went out there and drove the length of the field and scored, and then we went three and out offensively, so gotta do a better job getting our team under control and adjusting for halftime.”