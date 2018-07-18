Notebook: Changes to kickoffs, blocking among new rules in 2018
The 2018 season doesn’t kick off for more than a month, but let the argument over penalties, instant replay and rule enforcement begin.
SEC coordinator of officials Steve Shaw began Tuesday’s session of the SEC Media Days by speaking about new rule changes that will go into effect this season. College football fans will see changes to kickoffs, limits on blocking, and a new wrinkle to how the game clock is run in the final minute of each half.
The rule change that seems to have generated the most controversy this offseason is a provision on kickoffs that allows the receiving team to signal a fair catch anywhere inside the 25-yard line and have the ball advanced to the 25. While the rule has already drawn some ire from fans, Shaw stressed that he believes it will make kickoffs safer.
“We've seen on touchback plays, plays that result in a touchback, there's still blocking going on, but the injury rate on kickoffs comes down significantly,” Shaw said. “We made a few changes a few years ago to incent touchbacks, and now we're taking it a step further.”
Another rule that’s being put in place in the hope of protecting players is a restriction on when one player can block another below the waist. Now, any block below the waist that occurs outside of the tackle box or more than five yards beyond the line of scrimmage will result a 15-yard personal foul penalty. That includes downfield blocks more than five yards beyond the line of scrimmage, as well as blocks on interception or kick returns. There is also one exception — a block within the five-yard tackle box that can be penalized. If a player lines up outside the tackles or moves outside the tackles in pre-snap motion, then runs back into the box and blocks a player below the waist from an angle other than the front, that will draw a flag. Shaw said the goal of that provision is to eliminate low, blind-side hits.
“The player can defend themselves if they see it coming, and it's a safer block,” Shaw said.
Shaw introduced one other change that appears likely to prompt debate. In the last minute of either half, if a play is reviewed through instant replay, the review could be followed by a 10-second runoff of the game clock. In order to trigger the runoff, the replay would have to overturn the call made on the field, and the ultimate ruling would have to result in a moving-clock situation.
For instance, if a pass is called incomplete on the field, but an instant replay reveals that a catch was made in bounds and short of a first down — a situation that normally would not result in a clock stoppage — the replay will be followed by a 10-second runoff. That runoff can be avoided if a team uses one of its timeouts.
Shaw also touched on one hot-button rule that is not being change: targeting penalties, which carry an automatic ejection for offending players. Shaw said the NCAA rules committee intentionally refrained from changing the existing targeting rule, both because they believe it is making the game safer, and they want to emphasize more consistent enforcement of the rule.
“We're really being consistent year to year,” Shaw said. “(Targeting) is our number one priority as officials, and players and coaches recognize it, it's so important to our game.”
A few other, more minor changes outlined by Shaw:
· If a defensive player leaps over the line of scrimmage in an effort to block a field goal, he will be penalized. In the past, the defense was only penalized if the leaping player made contact with an offensive player. Now, it is illegal for a defensive player to travel over any part of an offensive player.
· If a penalty is called against the defensive team on a made field goal, the kicking team can now opt to keep the points on the board and enforce the penalty on the ensuing kickoff. Previously, the kicking team’s only options were to take the points off the board and accept the penalty, or decline it.
· Following all kickoffs and touchdowns, a 40-second play clock will be started.
· All players’ knee pads and pants must cover the entire knee.
Arkansas-Missouri matchup really a rivalry?
Making his first appearance at SEC Media Days Tuesday, Arkansas head coach Chad Morris has been in Fayetteville for about eight months. He was asked if, during his interactions with fans during that time, he’s gotten a sense of who fans view as Arkansas’ rival in the SEC.
Morris’ initial answer could have come straight from a coaching textbook.
“Right now, I would say our biggest rival is the Arkansas Razorbacks,” Morris said.
Morris acknowledged that his answer was “coach speak.” He then pointed out that the team plays two “trophy games” each year, one against Texas A&M and one against Missouri. The winner between Arkansas and Missouri has been awarded the Battle Line Trophy since 2014.
Morris also said that, depending on who he’s talking to, it seems like Arkansas fans consider a different team the Razorbacks’ primary rival.
“As I travel the state, everybody has their own rival,” Morris said. “And each (fan) tells me, if you'll just beat this team, this is who we're rivals with. And I said, wait a minute, I thought that's who we rivalled with.”
Safety Santos Ramirez said the Arkansas players didn’t initially view Missouri as a rival. But the introduction of the Battle Line trophy and the fact that three of the past four meetings between the two teams have been decided by fewer than seven points have added extra motivation to the matchup.
“We want that trophy back now,” Ramirez said. “So we do see it as a rivalry game.”
Florida DE has extra motivation to face Missouri
Florida defensive end Cece Jefferson was viewed as a borderline first-round draft pick last season — had he declared for the draft. Instead, the senior opted to return to Florida for one more season.
Jefferson said Tuesday that the Gators' 45-16 loss to Missouri solidified his decision to return for his senior year. After the game, in which he and the rest of the Florida defense struggled mightily, giving up 455 total yards, Jefferson said he had to "be real with himself" about his readiness to play in the NFL.
"If these Missouri guys are doing it to you, I know what these NFL guys will do," Jefferson said. "... I wasn’t going to lie to myself about something as big as going to the NFL or coming back to college."
Jefferson said he hasn't forgotten the lopsided loss. Asked whether he'll have extra motivation when Missouri travels to Florida on Nov. 3 this season, he smiled.
"Can't wait."