“We've seen on touchback plays, plays that result in a touchback, there's still blocking going on, but the injury rate on kickoffs comes down significantly,” Shaw said. “We made a few changes a few years ago to incent touchbacks, and now we're taking it a step further.”

The rule change that seems to have generated the most controversy this offseason is a provision on kickoffs that allows the receiving team to signal a fair catch anywhere inside the 25-yard line and have the ball advanced to the 25. While the rule has already drawn some ire from fans, Shaw stressed that he believes it will make kickoffs safer.

SEC coordinator of officials Steve Shaw began Tuesday’s session of the SEC Media Days by speaking about new rule changes that will go into effect this season. College football fans will see changes to kickoffs, limits on blocking, and a new wrinkle to how the game clock is run in the final minute of each half.

The 2018 season doesn’t kick off for more than a month, but let the argument over penalties, instant replay and rule enforcement begin.

Another rule that’s being put in place in the hope of protecting players is a restriction on when one player can block another below the waist. Now, any block below the waist that occurs outside of the tackle box or more than five yards beyond the line of scrimmage will result a 15-yard personal foul penalty. That includes downfield blocks more than five yards beyond the line of scrimmage, as well as blocks on interception or kick returns. There is also one exception — a block within the five-yard tackle box that can be penalized. If a player lines up outside the tackles or moves outside the tackles in pre-snap motion, then runs back into the box and blocks a player below the waist from an angle other than the front, that will draw a flag. Shaw said the goal of that provision is to eliminate low, blind-side hits.

“The player can defend themselves if they see it coming, and it's a safer block,” Shaw said.

Shaw introduced one other change that appears likely to prompt debate. In the last minute of either half, if a play is reviewed through instant replay, the review could be followed by a 10-second runoff of the game clock. In order to trigger the runoff, the replay would have to overturn the call made on the field, and the ultimate ruling would have to result in a moving-clock situation.

For instance, if a pass is called incomplete on the field, but an instant replay reveals that a catch was made in bounds and short of a first down — a situation that normally would not result in a clock stoppage — the replay will be followed by a 10-second runoff. That runoff can be avoided if a team uses one of its timeouts.

Shaw also touched on one hot-button rule that is not being change: targeting penalties, which carry an automatic ejection for offending players. Shaw said the NCAA rules committee intentionally refrained from changing the existing targeting rule, both because they believe it is making the game safer, and they want to emphasize more consistent enforcement of the rule.

“We're really being consistent year to year,” Shaw said. “(Targeting) is our number one priority as officials, and players and coaches recognize it, it's so important to our game.”

A few other, more minor changes outlined by Shaw:

· If a defensive player leaps over the line of scrimmage in an effort to block a field goal, he will be penalized. In the past, the defense was only penalized if the leaping player made contact with an offensive player. Now, it is illegal for a defensive player to travel over any part of an offensive player.

· If a penalty is called against the defensive team on a made field goal, the kicking team can now opt to keep the points on the board and enforce the penalty on the ensuing kickoff. Previously, the kicking team’s only options were to take the points off the board and accept the penalty, or decline it.

· Following all kickoffs and touchdowns, a 40-second play clock will be started.

· All players’ knee pads and pants must cover the entire knee.

