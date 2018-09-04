The Missouri offense moved the ball at will against an overmatched Tennessee-Martin defense in its season-opener, scoring touchdowns on seven of its first eight drives of the game and points on each of its first nine. This week, things could get a bit tougher. The Tigers’ Week Two opponent, Wyoming, has developed a reputation for its defense under fifth-year head coach Craig Bohl. The Cowboys forced the most turnovers of any team in the country a season ago. So far this year, they have allowed just 33 rushing yards per game through two contests. Missouri coach Barry Odom credits the unit’s success to its discipline. “They’re an aggressive team, they’re assignment sound, they tackle really well,” Odom said. “They're aggressive in their coverages, but also understand where they need to be every snap. You don’t see a lot of guys running uncovered, you don’t see missed assignments.”

Quarterback Drew Lock said the Missouri offense has made a few changes during practice this week in preparation for Saturday's matchup against Wyoming. Liv Paggiarino

Tuesday, Missouri players and coaches said the offense is taking several steps to prepare for the matchup. One unique adjustment is allowing the scout team linebackers a one-second head start before the starting offense snaps the ball in practice. Quarterback Drew Lock said that is meant to simulate how quickly the Wyoming linebackers are able to diagnose a play and get to the ball. “They rally, they play really hard,” Lock said of the Cowboy linebackers. “Got a lot of different looks that they’re really good at.” Offensive tackle Paul Adams agreed with Lock, saying Wyoming’s strengths appear to be its energy and the quickness with which its players get to the ball-carrier. Adams said the offensive line is going to have to perform better than it did against Tennessee-Martin in order to run the ball successfully against the Cowboys. The Tiger offense averaged just 3.5 yards per carry in Week One. “We had so many three and four yard runs that could have been at least 20,” Adams said. “I think one of the things that we have to work on is finishing blocks.” Perhaps the biggest area of concern for Missouri’s offense will be ball security. Not only did Wyoming’s defense feast on turnovers a season ago, but the forecast for Saturday’s game currently calls for heavy rain. That could make holding onto the ball more difficult and turnovers more likely. Emphasizing ball security is nothing new for Missouri, and Odom said the team has been preparing to play through the elements since fall camp. Every Thursday, the offense participates in “wet ball drills,” during which the coaching staff simulates rainy conditions by soaking footballs in buckets of water between snaps. “Is that perfect? No,” Odom said. “But it at least puts an emphasis on it. “Rain, snow, sleet or shine, we’ve got to make sure we protect that thing.” Bailey shows value as ‘utility player’ When the Missouri released an updated depth chart prior to last week’s game against Tennessee-Martin, senior Samson Bailey’s position came as a mild surprise. Despite having started at center as a sophomore and played mostly at tackle during camp, Bailey was listed as the backup right guard. When starter Kevin Pendleton didn’t suit up due to a sprained knee, Bailey suddenly became the starter. Adams called the fact that Bailey has played all three positions along the offensive line during his Missouri career “unreal.” Adams attributes Bailey’s versatility to his combination of athleticism and knowledge of the game. “Whenever we’re running or anything like that or doing any kind of drill, I try to emulate what he’s doing into mine and I’m like, dang, he’s just out of this world athletic,” Adams said. “I think he’s just so smart as well.”

Fifth-year senior Samson Bailey has played center, guard and tackle during his Missouri career. Liv Paggiarino