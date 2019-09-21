Even though Missouri had largely dominated the game to that point, it was difficult to blame them. The Tigers’ two most recent meetings in an unpredictable, misfortune-filled series against South Carolina had both seen the Tigers blow two possession leads. Missouri had not beat the Gamecocks since 2015, before Barry Odom and Will Muschamp took over as head coach of their respective teams. Plus, losing leads by allowing one negative play to snowball into an avalanche of mistakes has been a theme in losses under Odom, most recently on display Week One of this season, when the the Tigers blew a 14-point lead in a loss to Wyoming.

As South Carolina receiver Bryan Edwards cut toward the middle of the field, found a lane and raced toward the end zone, the 52,012 fans in attendance at Faurot Field Saturday fell silent. When referee James Carter announced that Edwards had not been knocked out of bounds at the one-yard line but had actually scored a touchdown, trimming Missouri’s lead from 10 points to three on the first snap of the second half, the dread in the stadium felt palpable. It was as if every fan in the bleachers had the same though, simultaneously.

The feeling of foreboding extended to the Missouri sidelines. Center Trystan Colon-Castillo admitted that Edwards’ 75-yard catch and run, which more than tripled the Gamecocks’ passing output on the day, triggered flashbacks to the past two losses to South Carolina.

“We came out and they scored, I’m like, ‘hey, we gotta score,’” Colon-Castillo said. “This is what’s happened year after year. We let South Carolina back into it.”

But Missouri’s offense didn’t shy away from the memories of losses past. Colon-Castillo said the team embraced the importance of the following drive. A Tiger unit that also struggled to move the ball at times in the first half marched 75 yards in 10 plays, with Tyler Badie finding the end zone on a 21-yard screen pass.

The drive swung momentum back to Missouri’s sideline, and the Tigers never relinquished it, ultimately cruising to a 34-14 victory.

Senior receiver Johnathon Johnson recognized that Missouri lacked that type of response in past meetings with South Carolina. Like Colon-Castillo, he said offensive players weren’t afraid to remind each other of the importance of their first possession of the second half on the field.

“They kind of did that last year, so we knew, like, when that play happened last year, we kind of got down and we went flat,” Johnson said. “So we knew this year that we had to come back and score again. ... Whenever they scored, made a good play, we just knew we had to answer back with a good play.”

“We knew coming out of the half that drive was going to be so important, and then all of a sudden, it was a 75-yard touchdown,” Odom said. “That’s hard. That tests you a little bit. Offensively, they responded, and that shows a sign of maturity and that shows a sign of some mental toughness.”

The drive featured two third-down conversions on completions from quarterback Kelly Bryant, who struggled with accuracy in the first half. Bryant found tight end Albert Okwuegbunam on a third-and-five, with Okwuegbunam bowling through contact to pick up the first down yardage. Later, Bryant hit Jonathan Nance over the middle for a 14-yard gain on third-and-10. Badie capped the drive by running untouched into the end zone, thanks in large part to a pancake block from offensive guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms on the edge.

“It was definitely very important for us to score just to shift the momentum back to our side,” Badie said. “And that was just big for us and our fans.”

Missouri entered Saturday expecting a fight from its first SEC opponent of the year, and while South Carolina’s offense largely sputtered, finishing with 16 yards rushing and 11 first downs, the Tigers did have to respond to a few surges from the Gamecocks. With Missouri leading 7-0 in the first half, Badie lost a fumble, allowing South Carolina to take over on the Missouri 23-yard line. A Tyree Gillespie sack on second down and pass break-up on third forced the Gamecocks to attempt a 50-yard field goal, which kicker Parker White missed. Then, on the possession following Edwards’ long score, South Carolina again moved the ball downfield, advancing all the way to the Missouri five-yard line. A touchdown would have cut the Tiger lead to three points. But on second down, defensive end Tre Williams hurried true freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who threw a pass directly into the stomach of senior safety Ronnell Perkins. Perkins sprinted 100 yards to the other end zone for a touchdown.

“The quarterback looked right at me, and it came right to me,” Perkins said with a laugh. “It was the easiest pick I ever had.”

“You talk about momentum, man,” Odom said of the play. “I think if they scored it would have been a three-point game at that point.”

Missouri’s players spoke openly about the importance of not only responding to adversity and protecting a lead, but finally getting over the hump against South Carolina. The only player on the Tiger roster who had experience beating the Gamecocks was Bryant, and his came while playing for Clemson. Following the final horn, Perkins showed almost as much speed racing toward the Mayor’s Cup, the silver trophy presented to the winner of the game, as he had on his interception return.

“It’s been four years since we had that trophy,” he said. “... It means a lot. For this to be my last year — every SEC team that we lost against, I want to go get them. Everybody that we lost to since I been here, it’s my goal before I leave and all the seniors before we leave to go out with a bang.”

Like Perkins, middle linebacker Cale Garrett said he had made it a goal to finally beat South Carolina during his final season in a Missouri uniform. To do so while overcoming some of the same issues that plagued the team during the season-opening loss to Wyoming only served as a bonus.

“Not gonna lie, I was very conscious about the fact that I had never beaten South Carolina before,” Garrett said. “And there were a lot of guys in my boat, lot of seniors who had never beaten South Carolina, and it’s been on some weird things, it’s been on just us letting ourselves down, too. So for us to be able to put together a pretty complete game, I would say that’s something we can hang our hats on and be proud about.”