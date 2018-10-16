Following the 2011 season, Barry Odom felt comfortable at Missouri. Odom played linebacker for the Tigers from 1996 to 1999, served as a graduate assistant for the team in 2003, then steadily worked his way from director of recruiting to director of operations to safeties coach, a role he occupied from 2009 through 2011. But Odom didn’t like the complacency of coaching the same position group three years in a row, and he wanted a shot as a defensive coordinator, so in 2012, he moved to Memphis and joined the staff of newly hired head coach Justin Fuente. The situation at Memphis was far less comfortable. Fuente took over for Larry Porter, who had gone a combined 3-21 in two seasons before being fired. The Tigers hadn't had a winning season since 2007, and they were about to move up in class from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference. As his Missouri team prepares to face Memphis Saturday for the first time since he returned to Missouri, Odom reminisced on the tumultuous situation he and Fuente inherited.

“It was a bad program when we got there,” Odom told reporters Tuesday. “I think the first team meeting, we had about 37 guys on scholarship.”

Barry Odom will face his former team Saturday when Missouri hosts Memphis. Jordan Kodner

Memphis won four games during Odom and Fuente’s first year at the school, then just three the following year, though Odom has said the team was actually better in many ways than during his first season. Then, in 2014, the Tigers broke through and won 10 games, including the conference championship. Memphis’ defense ranked No. 11 nationally in scoring, giving up fewer than 20 points per game, and as a result, Missouri hired Odom back to be its defensive coordinator the following offseason. Odom said being a part of the rebuild at Memphis “made him a better coach.” “There’s not really anything about that process that was easy,” he said. Memphis has sustained its success since Odom left. Fuente led the team to a 9-4 record in 2014, then Mike Norvell took over and went a combined 18-8 in his first two seasons. Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who joined the Memphis staff in 2014 (he smiled as he pointed out that Memphis jumped from three wins to 10 the year he arrived), praised Norvell for maintaining the program’s relevance. “(Odom and Fuente) flipped the roster,” Walters said. “Those (players) were really gritty guys, in terms of the toughness that they played with and the way they went to work on and off the field. ... And so they’ve continued that. I think coach Norvell has done a good job of following that footprint and keeping the luster around the city.” As he does every week, Odom told reporters he isn’t treating this matchup any differently than he does any other game. But he admitted he’ll be excited Saturday to see some of the coaches, administrators and other faces around the program who he befriended during his three years in Memphis. “It was a great place for our family to live, and got lasting relationships,” Odom said. “Got a whole bunch of people coming to the game, and trying to convince them to wear Mizzou Tigers gear.” Defense looking to slow down Henderson Not only will Saturday’s game bring a reunion for Odom and Walters, it will present a unique test for Missouri’s defense. Memphis running back Darrell Henderson has gashed opposing defenses this season. Henderson’s statistics speak for themselves; through seven games, he leads the nation in rushing yards per game (161.9), yards per carry among players with at least 50 attempts (10.3), total yards from scrimmage per game (189.1) and touchdowns from scrimmage (15).

Memphis running back Darrell Henderson leads the nation in rushing yards and yards from scrimmage. Justin Ford/USATSI