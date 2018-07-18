Notebook: Odom transferring play-calling duties to Walters
ATLANTA — Standing behind a podium on stage in front of several dozen reporters, Missouri head coach Barry Odom fielded a question about what he's learned during his two-plus years at the helm of the Tiger program. Odom answered that, at first, he tried to do everything himself. He's learned to “quit trying to do it all” and delegate some responsibilities to his assistants.
Next season, he'll take another step toward doing less himself. Odom said defensive coordinator Ryan Walters will call the plays instead of him, something he helped do at times last season. Odom pointed out that he and Walters have worked on the same coaching staff for the past four years, so the Tigers’ defensive approach isn’t likely to change drastically.
“I’ll help with the game plan through the week, help as much as I can, stay out of the way as much as I can but also provide assistance when he needs it,” Odom said. “We’ve been together for a long time, similar thinking and we’ll be a better football team with that approach.”
Odom admitted that it was difficult for him to relinquish play-calling duties, which has been his responsibility in each of the three seasons since he was hired by former head coach Gary Pinkel as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator. But Odom said doing so will allow him to dedicate more attention to other facets of a game.
“There were times last year where I was making a third-and-seven call and the offense has needed me on the other side to ask a question about something,” Odom said.
Odom will continue to instruct defensive players during practices, but not just linebackers, which had been his focus in the past. Odom called on-field practice instruction is his favorite part of coaching.
“Every day I’m going to take one position group a little bit, and not spend all practice with them, but I can go coach fundamental football, especially to some of the young guys,” Odom said. “… Most of you have seen me at practice; I’m not a very good stand still guy. I’d like to move around and be involved with what’s going on.”
Asked whether he’ll have veto power if Walters makes a play call he doesn’t like, Odom joked that he always has veto power — but fans should only assume he stepped in and changed a call if it results in a successful play.
“The plays we score on, I call,” he said. “The third down stops, I made those. All those other ones, I don’t know.”
Prewett officially dismissed; Oliver on campus
Throughout the offseason, the defensive backfield has been the biggest question mark surrounding Missouri’s team. Odom provided an answer to the unit’s most glaring unknown Wednesday.
Odom confirmed that safety Kaleb Prewett, who has been indefinitely suspended since January 24, is no longer a member of the team. Odom did not comment on the incident that led to Prewett’s ultimate dismissal.
“He was suspended in January and then has been removed from the program,” Odom said.
The good news for Missouri is that a potential replacement for Prewett, graduate transfer Khalil Oliver, is on campus and working out with the team. Odom said the former Oregon safety has been in Columbia for “two to three weeks.” Oliver is eligible to play this season.
Players recognize urgency for Odom
For months, the 2018 season has been billed as make-or-break for Odom. With quarterback Drew Lock and defensive lineman Terry Beckner Jr. back on the roster for their senior seasons, Odom figures to have his most talented team in his three years as the Tigers’ head coach, and he’ll face heightened pressure to produce as a result.
The significance of the season has not been lost on Odom’s players. Odom said he is more excited entering this season than he’s been at any other point in his tenure, not because of the team’s talent, but because of how his players have bought in to his message. Senior linebacker Terez Hall illustrated why Wednesday as he stated his desire to provide Odom job security as well as further cement the culture Odom brought to the team.
“We got to make sure we leave (Odom) with a real good platform, on and off the field,” Hall said. “We’ve got to let the younger guys know, the guys up under us, that it’s going to be a certain way. … We’re trying to set the tradition right now.”
Lock said the senior class feels a bond with Odom because they overcame two-and-a-half seasons’ worth of struggles on the field together. He sees it as their responsibility to keep Odom on solid footing.
“We’re excited to be able to play for him,” Lock said. “Bottom line, we’ll do whatever it takes to help him win football games.”
Media Days not what Hall expected
Lock stole the show when Missouri players spoke Wednesday, displaying rarely visible candor and humor, but Hall provided some hilarity of his own when he was asked about what it meant to be selected to represent the team at Media Days.
Hall said it wasn't until about a week ago that he realized the event would be held in Atlanta. He just assumed it would occur on campus at the Missouri Athletics Training Center, where the team does most of its interviews.
“I thought we were going to meet somewhere in the MATC and all you all come there,” Hall said. “ … I didn’t realize how serious it was.”
Hall said his first inkling that the event was a bit more public came when he was told he’d have to wear a suit. He’d never worn a custom-fit suit before.
“I wondered why I had to get a suit,” Hall said. “I had to get a full suit? Like, we’re just going to be at the MATC.”
Ultimately, Hall, a native of nearby Sparta, Georgia, was excited when he learned he'd be traveling to Atlanta. He said he planned to meet up with his mother Wednesday evening. And when he grasped that he would be mobbed by reporters and broadcast on the SEC Network, he called the fact that he was selected “an honor.”
Odom in favor of new redshirt rule
One change in college football that has been frequently discussed by coaches this week is the NCAA’s decision to allow first-year players to appear in up to four games but still qualify for a redshirt. Like all the other coaches asked about the rule, Odom expressed support for it. He pointed to the fact that it will allow coaches to evaluate players in actual game action to determine whether they are capable of contributing their first year on campus.
“(The NCAA) did a great job of getting all the information to be able to pass it to help kids, but also I think help programs out on having some flexibility to do some creative things," Odom said.
Odom pointed to a few specific situations where the rule would have benefited Missouri players, had it been in effect a season ago. He mentioned safety Jordan Ulmer, who played in the Tigers’ season-opening game against Missouri State but then didn’t see the field afterward, yet still used up a year of eligibility, as well as cornerback Christian Holmes, who sat out the entire season after suffering a shoulder injury in fall camp.
“(Holmes) injured his shoulder and then we got him back toward the end of the year," Odom explained. "Really probably could have played the last two weeks and then the bowl game, but it wasn’t worth playing him."