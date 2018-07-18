“I’ll help with the game plan through the week, help as much as I can, stay out of the way as much as I can but also provide assistance when he needs it,” Odom said. “We’ve been together for a long time, similar thinking and we’ll be a better football team with that approach.”

Next season, he'll take another step toward doing less himself. Odom said defensive coordinator Ryan Walters will call the plays instead of him, something he helped do at times last season. Odom pointed out that he and Walters have worked on the same coaching staff for the past four years, so the Tigers’ defensive approach isn’t likely to change drastically.

ATLANTA — Standing behind a podium on stage in front of several dozen reporters, Missouri head coach Barry Odom fielded a question about what he's learned during his two-plus years at the helm of the Tiger program. Odom answered that, at first, he tried to do everything himself. He's learned to “quit trying to do it all” and delegate some responsibilities to his assistants.

Odom admitted that it was difficult for him to relinquish play-calling duties, which has been his responsibility in each of the three seasons since he was hired by former head coach Gary Pinkel as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator. But Odom said doing so will allow him to dedicate more attention to other facets of a game.

“There were times last year where I was making a third-and-seven call and the offense has needed me on the other side to ask a question about something,” Odom said.

Odom will continue to instruct defensive players during practices, but not just linebackers, which had been his focus in the past. Odom called on-field practice instruction is his favorite part of coaching.

“Every day I’m going to take one position group a little bit, and not spend all practice with them, but I can go coach fundamental football, especially to some of the young guys,” Odom said. “… Most of you have seen me at practice; I’m not a very good stand still guy. I’d like to move around and be involved with what’s going on.”

Asked whether he’ll have veto power if Walters makes a play call he doesn’t like, Odom joked that he always has veto power — but fans should only assume he stepped in and changed a call if it results in a successful play.

“The plays we score on, I call,” he said. “The third down stops, I made those. All those other ones, I don’t know.”

Prewett officially dismissed; Oliver on campus

Throughout the offseason, the defensive backfield has been the biggest question mark surrounding Missouri’s team. Odom provided an answer to the unit’s most glaring unknown Wednesday.

Odom confirmed that safety Kaleb Prewett, who has been indefinitely suspended since January 24, is no longer a member of the team. Odom did not comment on the incident that led to Prewett’s ultimate dismissal.

“He was suspended in January and then has been removed from the program,” Odom said.

The good news for Missouri is that a potential replacement for Prewett, graduate transfer Khalil Oliver, is on campus and working out with the team. Odom said the former Oregon safety has been in Columbia for “two to three weeks.” Oliver is eligible to play this season.

Players recognize urgency for Odom

For months, the 2018 season has been billed as make-or-break for Odom. With quarterback Drew Lock and defensive lineman Terry Beckner Jr. back on the roster for their senior seasons, Odom figures to have his most talented team in his three years as the Tigers’ head coach, and he’ll face heightened pressure to produce as a result.

The significance of the season has not been lost on Odom’s players. Odom said he is more excited entering this season than he’s been at any other point in his tenure, not because of the team’s talent, but because of how his players have bought in to his message. Senior linebacker Terez Hall illustrated why Wednesday as he stated his desire to provide Odom job security as well as further cement the culture Odom brought to the team.

“We got to make sure we leave (Odom) with a real good platform, on and off the field,” Hall said. “We’ve got to let the younger guys know, the guys up under us, that it’s going to be a certain way. … We’re trying to set the tradition right now.”