PowerMizzou - Notebook: Shorthanded defense dominates South Carolina

“Just really an awesome performance all the way around,” Drinkwitz said after the game. “Obviously we didn’t do what we needed to do in the second half offensively to put the game away, but we found a way to win, and that’s what you have to do.”

A few plays later, Gibbs would be proven right. Sophomore linebacker Devin Nicholson jumped in front of a pass from South Carolina backup quarterback Luke Doty , securing his first career interception and capping off a sterling performance by the Tiger defense. In its first game in 21 days, Missouri beat South Carolina 17-10 to improve its record to 3-3 on the season.

When South Carolina took over possession with about two and a half minutes remaining in Saturday’s game, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz offered David Gibbs an apology. Drinkwitz hadn’t wanted to put Gibbs and the Missouri defense in this situation, allowing South Carolina a possession on which it could tie the game. Gibbs, leading a depleted defense and himself filling in for defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who didn’t travel to Saturday’s game due to COVID-19 contact tracing, replied through his headset and told Drinkwitz not to fear.

After Missouri’s game against Georgia scheduled for last Saturday was postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, which decimated the Missouri defensive line, this week’s matchup also looked to be in jeopardy. Drinkwitz revealed that Missouri actually suited up 52 scholarship players, one beneath the SEC threshold allowing teams to petition for a no contest.

The defensive line and secondary were hit particularly hard. Defensive linemen Markell Utsey, Kobie Whiteside and Trajan Jeffcoat, all of whom have started at least one game this season, sat out due to either quarantine or injury. Walk-on Cannon York, who had played just 16 defensive snaps in his college career, drew the start at defensive end. Cornerbacks Adam Sparks and Ishmael Burdine were both unavailable as well. Throw in the fact that Walters has spent the past 13 days quarantined away from the team, and a matchup with a South Carolina offense that racked up 548 yards and 42 points a week prior appeared daunting.

But Gibbs, who has spent 10 seasons as a college defensive coordinator at Texas Tech, Houston and Minnesota, pushed all the right buttons, and his limited personnel responded. Entering the game, the top priority for the Tigers was slowing down Gamecock running back Kevin Harris. Harris entered the week ranked second in the SEC in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, trailing only Alabama’s Najee Harris. Three times this season, he’s averaged more than eight yards per carry. He torched Ole Miss a week ago for 243 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Missouri largely succeeded in bottling Harris up. He ran for just 58 yards on 16 attempts. Linebacker Nick Bolton, who continued his All-America-caliber season with 14 tackles, including two for loss, said the key to doing so was not setting the edges and forcing him to try to run into the middle of the defense.

“It was big for us to make him stop and restart, and make him go lateral,” Bolton explained. “... Most of his runs come from going off the edge of the defense, for soft edges, so we made it a premium that we weren't going to allow him to do that, force him to bring the ball up the middle. We kind of wrapped him up early, got a couple (tackles for loss) as well, kind of discouraged him from running the ball.”

By holding Harris in check, Missouri forced South Carolina to try to beat it through the air without leading receiver Shi Smith, who left the game on the first possession and didn’t return. Starting quarterback Collin Hill couldn’t answer the challenge. Hill completed just six of 10 passes for 39 yards. Missouri sacked him twice, too, with sophomore safety Martez Manuel creating the pressure both times. Both Drinkwitz and Bolton said after the game that, due to the Tigers’ lack of available pass rusher, Gibbs made a point of bringing pressure from the back seven. Missouri’s three sacks in the game came from a safety, a linebacker and a cornerback.

“Thought we would incorporate some different ways to get pressure on the quarterback,” Drinkwitz said, “and we did.”

The Gamecock offense as a whole mustered just 68 total yards and never crossed the 30-yard-line of Missouri during the first half. The Tigers’ biggest stop came late in the second quarter, after quarterback Connor Bazelak underthrew Tauskie Dove, resulting in a Cam Smith interception. The play had the makings of a momentum swing, as Missouri had been in position to at least kick a field goal before receiving the ball to start the second half. But the Tiger defense stuffed Harris for a four-yard loss on first down and South Carolina couldn’t recover. The Gamecocks punted the ball back to Missouri with 90 seconds left in the first half, and the Tigers kicked a field goal to take a 17-0 lead into the locker room.

A quarterback change injected a bit of life into South Carolina’s offense after the break. Doty took over for Hill and led South Carolina to its first points, a 47-yard field goal by Parker White. He remained behind center for the rest of the game, and his athleticism gave Missouri some problems. Doty ran for 59 yards and completed several passes after using his legs to escape pressure.

Doty made the game interesting when he led a 13-play, 77-yard drive that ended with Deshaun Fenwick scoring from a yard out. With just under five minutes to play, South Carolina had cut Missouri’s lead to one score, no doubt prompting flashbacks of the fourth-quarter comeback led by Connor Shaw in 2013 among Tiger fans.

Missouri’s offense managed one first down on its ensuing possession, but when Drinkwitz “tried to end the game,” dialing up a pass to tight end Niko Hea on a wheel route on third down and six that fell incomplete, South Carolina had its first chance to tie the game since midway through the second quarter. A perfect punt from senior Grant McKinniss pinned the Gamecocks at their own one-yard line, but still, Drinkwitz felt the need to apologize to Gibbs, asking the defense to come up with one more stop.

Doty hit Josh Vann for 16 yards on a key third-down conversion, but other than that, South Carolina moved the ball methodically. When the clock ticked under a minute remaining, it became clear they would have to start throwing downfield. Missouri was ready. Nicholson read Doty’s eyes and darted in front of his pass over the middle. He celebrated by donning the team’s new turnover robe as his teammates mobbed him on the Tiger sideline.

“We knew they were going to have to take a shot eventually, just trying to gain 20-plus yards, and coach Gibbs had a great call,” Bolton said. “Everybody did their assignments and forced them to throw the ball in the middle of the field. He didn’t get enough air underneath it, we had somebody underneath and over the top.”

“Last time I saw Devin he was running around in the turnover robe,” Drinkwitz said with a laugh. “So tremendous job.”

All in all, Missouri held South Carolina to 283 yards and 10 points. The Gamecocks entered Saturday averaging 370 yards and 23 points per contest. That’s a testament to Gibbs, who Drinkwitz said “did everything right” in his new role, and to the players who picked up the slack with so many absent.

“We got 52 scholarship players, man,” Drinkwitz said. “I mean, that’s a (Division) I-AA roster, and our guys are fighting to give it everything they got. Nick Bolton’s playing every snap, our d-line’s giving us everything they got. We started two true freshmen at corner tonight. To be where we’re at is a tribute to our players, it’s a tribute to our seniors and it’s a tribute to our staff for just fighting.”