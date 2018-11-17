KNOXVILLE — On Tennessee’s third snap of the game, with the Volunteers facing a third down and 11, Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie crept down to the line of scrimmage. The ball was snapped, and Gillespie sprinted through the offensive line, then grabbed Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and slammed him to the turf. Gillespie’s first career sack not only injured Guarantano, who tried to play through the pain but ended up being replaced by backup Keller Chryst in the second quarter. It set the tone for the Missouri defense, which held Tennessee to negative-17 yards and no first downs on the Volunteers’ first three possessions. The Tigers limited Tennessee to 255 total yards and came up with three key turnovers that led to 21 points in a 50-17 rout. Missouri needed the fast start from its defense, as the offense mustered just six points on its first four drives combined. As a result, when the Tiger offense exploded for touchdowns on four consecutive possessions, the game was out of reach. “I’m so proud of them,” offensive tackle Paul Adams said of the defense. “They have stepped up so many times when we needed them to. I think it’s one of those things, we’re feeding off of each other.”

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe scored his first career touchdown when he recovered a second-half fumble. Kyle Okita

Gillespie’s sack was especially important because it signified an improvement in Missouri’s greatest defensive weakness this season. The Tigers have struggled mightily to generate a pass rush this year. They entered Saturday tied for 96th nationally in sacks, having recorded 17 in 10 games. But against Tennessee, Missouri was able to consistently hurry Guarantano and Chryst. It tied its season high with three sacks. On Tennessee’s second possession, defensive tackle Walter Palmore emerged unblocked and picked up his first sack of the year. Later, linebacker Ronnell Perkins, who started in place of the injured Brandon Lee, stopped Chryst in the backfield when Tennessee was on the Missouri two-yard line. Other players were able to hurry the two Volunteer passers throughout the game. Perkins believes the constant pressure impacted the mentality of Guarantano and Chryst and contributed to Chryst’s two costly interceptions “If he’s in there panicking and we can rattle them a little bit, it lasts the whole game, as you’ve seen,” he said. Tennessee has been especially susceptible to pressure this season. To take advantage, head coach Barry Odom said Missouri’s defensive coaching staff drew up some new blitz schemes that it unveiled in obvious passing situations, many of which involved sending defensive backs at the quarterback. Safety Joshuah Bledsoe said the ability to generate pressure without sending too many blitzers helps the entire defense because it frees up the linebackers to cover short patterns. That means opposing passers have to wait, in the face of pressure, for deep routes to develop. “When we can get pressure, that means the linebackers can get into the lower holes and stuff instead of going and getting pressure as well,” Bledsoe explained. Of course, in order to take advantage of Tennessee’s shaky pass protection, Missouri had to force the Volunteers to pass. The Tigers were able to get Tennessee into long-yardage situations on second and third downs because they largely bottled up the Tennessee ground game. Through three quarters, the Volunteers ran for just 54 yards (they broke a couple big runs late, when the game was out of reach). For the most part, Missouri has been solid against the run all season, but the Tigers gave up 216 yards on the ground to Vanderbilt last weekend. Linebacker Cale Garrett said the Commodores’ big gains resulted from missed tackles and assignments. All week, several defensive players said, the Tigers focused on eliminating those mistakes, and it showed Saturday. “They’re a good team, don’t get me wrong, but it wasn’t necessarily something they did that was crazy,” Garrett said of Tennessee. “It was just a zone play. So it wasn’t anything schematically that we hadn’t seen, it was just a matter of us staying in our gaps and doing our jobs.” The one hiccup for Missouri’s defense came when Chryst entered the game and immediately led the Volunteers on a long scoring drive, surely causing some Tiger fans to have Michael Scarnecchia flashbacks. On Tennessee’s following drive, the Volunteers once again drove inside the Missouri 10-yard line and appeared en route to a touchdown, which would have given them a one-point lead. But Missouri’s combination of stout run defense and pass rush came through. The Tigers stuffed a handoff on second-and-goal from the two-yard line, then Perkins tracked down Chryst as he tried to scramble for the goal line on a third-down bootleg. Tennessee had to settle for a field goal, and Missouri never relinquished its lead. “All we need is a place to stand,” Perkins said after the game. “Our front seven is so solid. A lot of people can’t run the ball on us. So if (an opposing offense) is on the half-yard line, you all saw last week, we’re going to get a stop. “Our defense, we’re never scared. We’re always going 100 miles per hour.”



Running back Tyler Badie totaled 53 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee. Kyle Okita