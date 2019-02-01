Mizzou mobilizes in face of penalties
Approximately 24 hours after he put out his initial statement in reaction to Missouri's NCAA penalties, Barry Odom met with local media on Thursday afternoon. The coach had more to say.
"The things that came about yesterday obviously were shocking to all," Odom said. "There’s not anybody sitting around saying poor, pitiful Missouri, I guarantee you. So bring it on."
Odom said he received word of the impending penalties at about 9:30 on Thursday morning. He immediately informed his staff, which was on the road recruiting, and then held a team meeting at 11:00, the same time at which the NCAA Committee on Infractions released its report to the media.
"The message for them is understanding the opportunity that’s still there for us," Odom said. "For them to understand that the things that we want to achieve, they’re going to be there.”
Everyone at Mizzou has responded with anger and disbelief at the penalties. Odom was asked specifically what he disagreed with in the Thursday report.
"You look at some of the recruiting stipulations at this point that are put out there. It had zero to do with recruiting infractions. You talk about loss of scholarship, that’s affecting kids’ lives," Odom said. "So for me personally, there were a number of surprises in what we received back, but those two, along with the opportunity to play 12 games this year and maybe not any more.”
The penalties will wait to go into effect until after Missouri's appeal process is finished. And it is that process which Odom spoke passionately about for most of his 15 minutes on Friday.
"Once we found out anything that was not correct was happening, there was immediate and direct action taken place," Odom said. "Those that were involved have served punishment. And then we get this. So the appeal, we’re going on attack. Bring it on.
"I feel very strongly moving forward on the appeals process. I’ve got very strong conviction on the case that we have."
Oddly, Thursday's ruling almost seems to have served as a unifying force among those in positions of power at Missouri. A number of University personnel and state leaders put out statements opposing the NCAA's decision on Thursday and Friday. The strongest of those came from Jon Sundvold, the chairman of the University's Board of Curators and a former Missouri basketball star.
After that statement was released, PowerMizzou.com spoke to Sundvold and he went further in his comments.
"We did the right thing," Sundvold said. "If the NCAA says you did the right thing, the right way to do it and you get penalized like that, something's wrong. Over the years, obviously, the NCAA as a governing body has been questioned. And should be questioned.
"Are they obsolete? Should they even be in some of the areas they're in? That's the question."
Sundvold said the Board of Curators will hold a call tomorrow regarding Missouri's appeal, but most of that will be handled by campus personnel. He doesn't even believe the appeal process needs to fully play out.
"They can change," Sundvold said. "They made a mistake. There isn't anybody in the country I've talked to that doesn't agree. They made a mistake with the penalties. They can change what they did. Now, can they admit that or not? That's their issue.
"The NCAA can change what they did. They're an institution and they make decisions. And they made a bad one."
Over the last 24 hours, Sundvold has seen his alma mater unified in a way it hasn't been in recent years.
"I would hope so and I think you're right," he said. "From not only Missouri fans, but people on the outside looking in. Non-Missouri fans even agree. Missouri fans even take a better stand and should take a stronger stand and so should our leadership."
There is no firm timetable for the appeal. Odom said Mizzou already has people working "round the clock" on the school's case. But the fourth year coach, who has dealt with his share of adversity since taking the job in December of 2015, did not appear to be a man who would shy away from any of the battle that lies ahead.
And he appears to have his school and his state firmly in his corner.