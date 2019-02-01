Approximately 24 hours after he put out his initial statement in reaction to Missouri's NCAA penalties, Barry Odom met with local media on Thursday afternoon. The coach had more to say. "The things that came about yesterday obviously were shocking to all," Odom said. "There’s not anybody sitting around saying poor, pitiful Missouri, I guarantee you. So bring it on." Odom said he received word of the impending penalties at about 9:30 on Thursday morning. He immediately informed his staff, which was on the road recruiting, and then held a team meeting at 11:00, the same time at which the NCAA Committee on Infractions released its report to the media. "The message for them is understanding the opportunity that’s still there for us," Odom said. "For them to understand that the things that we want to achieve, they’re going to be there.” Everyone at Mizzou has responded with anger and disbelief at the penalties. Odom was asked specifically what he disagreed with in the Thursday report. "You look at some of the recruiting stipulations at this point that are put out there. It had zero to do with recruiting infractions. You talk about loss of scholarship, that’s affecting kids’ lives," Odom said. "So for me personally, there were a number of surprises in what we received back, but those two, along with the opportunity to play 12 games this year and maybe not any more.”

Jordan Kodner

The penalties will wait to go into effect until after Missouri's appeal process is finished. And it is that process which Odom spoke passionately about for most of his 15 minutes on Friday. "Once we found out anything that was not correct was happening, there was immediate and direct action taken place," Odom said. "Those that were involved have served punishment. And then we get this. So the appeal, we’re going on attack. Bring it on. "I feel very strongly moving forward on the appeals process. I’ve got very strong conviction on the case that we have." Oddly, Thursday's ruling almost seems to have served as a unifying force among those in positions of power at Missouri. A number of University personnel and state leaders put out statements opposing the NCAA's decision on Thursday and Friday. The strongest of those came from Jon Sundvold, the chairman of the University's Board of Curators and a former Missouri basketball star.